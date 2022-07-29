Little League® International honors the memory of Louis “Butch” Faber, former Wisconsin District 6 Administrator. He was 75. Mr. Faber, a native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, began his service to the Little League program with Lakeland Little League. After seven years of local league service, Mr. Faber was elected as Wisconsin District 6 Administrator. He served in that capacity for 25 years (1988 to 2013).

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO