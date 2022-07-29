www.villagelivingonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Village Living
The Altamont School honors class of 2022
The Altamont School presented diplomas to 37 students at its annual Graduation Ceremony March 26. The school also presented the school’s annual departmental and senior awards. Departmental Awards. ► The Mignon Comer Smith Book Awards – Jolie Stumpff: The fine book award – created by Mrs. J. Craig Smith,...
280living.com
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
Village Living
MBS welcomes 47 new teachers for 2022-23 school year
Mountain Brook Schools held its annual New Teacher Orientation July 18-22 welcoming 47 new teachers to the district. Throughout the week, the MBS administrators worked with new teachers to explain the district’s purpose statement and what it means to provide an effective, challenging, and engaging education for every one of our students.
Young Professionals Social at Anniston’s The Peerless Saloon & Grille
Anniston, AL – On Thursday August 4th the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Young Professionals Social at the Peerless Saloon & Grille from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. They will be having a school supply drive, so bring an item with you to donate to students in our community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Village Living
MBJH teacher receives NEH grant
Mountain Brook Junior High Latin teacher Michael Posey was recognized in May as a National Endowment of the Humanities (NEH) grant recipient. This marked Posey’s fifth awarded NEH fellowship. This summer, Posey delved into a three-week deep-dive addressing “Timeless Parallels: Veteran Voices and Classical Literature” at the invitation of...
wbrc.com
From the newsroom to the classroom
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers are heading back for work for Birmingham City Schools including Josh Hughes, formerly a WBRC FOX6 News editor, who will be a new social studies teacher at Woodlawn High School. No doubt he has some nervous jitters that come from starting something new, but also because he’s doing what he’s always wanted to do and that is bitter sweet for all of us here at WBRC.
Jefferson County Commission to give $55,700 grant to Birmingham Public Libraries
Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson has announced the commission will give a $55,700 grant to support the eight libraries in her district - East Ensley, Five Points West, Smithfield, West End, Titusville, Avondale, Powderly and Southside libraries. Tyson will present the check at the Titusville Branch Library at 4:00 p.m....
Bayer Properties, The OPAL Fund have started contruction on the historic Hardwick Steel Plant
Bayer Properties and The OPAL Fund have begun construction on The Hardwick, a 111-year-old steel plant located downtown on the eastern end of Birmingham’s Rotary Trail. Formerly occupied by Hardwick Company, the building historically served as a fabricated and prefabricated steel processing plant. The current structure will be redeveloped into a 61,000 SF mixed-use community hub featuring office and restaurant space. Bayer announced its plans to redevelop the building in 2020. In 2021, the Birmingham City Council voted to re-zone the warehouse from light industrial to mixed-use downtown district, clearing the way for work to begin. The project will be called “The Hardwick on the Rotary Trail.”
RELATED PEOPLE
280living.com
New veterinary practice coming to The Narrows
Dr. Scott Foster has had a plan to open his own veterinary practice for years. The Samford graduate and Homewood resident attended the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where he met his wife Virginia. After graduation, the couple moved back to the area around five years ago. While...
O’Neal Steel announces $2.6 million Birmingham expansion
Birmingham’s O’Neal Steel today announced a $2.6 million expansion of its headquarters. The plant plans to add a flat laser and press brake for the value-added processing of metal parts. The expansion will create six new jobs, the company said. President and CEO Tate Forrester said the project...
thecutoffnews.com
Miles College Archie strolls to Division II statistical crown
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
wvtm13.com
Former student opens business in old Valley Elementary turned entertainment center
PELHAM, Ala. — Valley Elementary served students in Shelby County for more than 50 years. The school closed its doors in 2016. Now, it is seeing new life as an entertainment center with restaurants, shops, and more. A former student has made his way back to the campus with a barbershop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ironcity.ink
Demolition begins at former Carraway site
Active demolition has begun at Carraway, marking a key step forward in what will become a mixed-use development called The Star at Uptown. “This is an important time for Birmingham and especially for our neighborhoods in north Birmingham,” said Robert Simon, CEO and President of Corporate Realty, which is developing the 50-acre former hospital site. “These communities have been working with us for years, and it’s time for this land to once again be an asset for the city and the people who live here.”
Oxford to Host Food Truck Friday
Oxford, AL – On Friday, August 12th come out and join the city of Oxford at Simmons Park from 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm.Featured food vendors will include Kin express, Bonnie Ray’s Bake shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Kristi’s Classics, and RNB FINZ N Chicks. They will have lawn games, live entertainment by Berritt Haynes, and a showing of The Sandlot (1993) at 7:00 pm.
280living.com
At least 350 volunteers show up for 2022 Hoover City Dad Brigade
Shane Eaker, a parent at Spain Park High School, spreads mulch at a memorial for former students of the school who died at a young age, as part of the 2022 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup on Saturday, July 30, 2022. At least 350 volunteers turned out for the...
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
Village Living
Mountain Brook Football Preview: Spartans looking to continue successful run
Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (4) looks to tackle the ball carrier during the first half of a football game between Mountain Brook and Southside-Gadsden at Spartan Stadium in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs Nov. 5. The Mountain Brook High School football program has been on quite a...
Bham Now
5 Birmingham social bike rides for all experience levels
The word’s in—bike riding may be the best way to see our city and meet other locals. Explore all the classic and beautiful sights of Birmingham with these five social bike rides. Keep reading to see how you can pedal around town with other Bhamers. 1. Le Tour...
Bham Now
5 ways Kemp’s Kitchen Catering can keep your employees happy
Finding and keeping talent can be tough. In fact, back in early July we polled our audience on LinkedIn and discovered that a full 67% of respondents were either actively looking for a new job or not looking but open. Kemp’s Kitchen Catering believes the way to employees’ hearts is through their stomachs, and they’ve got the happy customers to prove it. Keep reading to find out how you can get their home-cooked meals for your workplace or special occasion.
Comments / 0