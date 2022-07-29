Active demolition has begun at Carraway, marking a key step forward in what will become a mixed-use development called The Star at Uptown. “This is an important time for Birmingham and especially for our neighborhoods in north Birmingham,” said Robert Simon, CEO and President of Corporate Realty, which is developing the 50-acre former hospital site. “These communities have been working with us for years, and it’s time for this land to once again be an asset for the city and the people who live here.”

