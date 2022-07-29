Ulster Fleadh 'sad and angry' at video of IRA chants in Dromore pub

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Belfast Pride 2022: Parade 'biggest ever', police say
Belfast Pride 2022 parade is likely to have been the biggest march of its kind in the city, according to an initial assessment from police. That would mean the number of people who turned out to march or watch the event was more than the 60,000 who attended the parade in 2019.
Thousands pack the streets as Belfast hosts its largest Pride parade
Belfast has hosted its largest Pride parade as more than 60,000 people packed the city’s streets for the event’s post-pandemic return.The parade was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 emergency.In 2019, an estimated 60,000 participants and spectators filled the city centre.Police believe that was surpassed on Saturday as the colourful procession returned.Three years ago, 135 groups registered to take part in the parade.This year organisers had to close the application window early after 200 group registrations were received.PSNI Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all those involved for their help in...
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
RELATED PEOPLE
EXCLUSIVE: I was homeless, then a refugee… now I represent England: The incredible story of weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet who will compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - the city where he was housed while seeking asylum
It is fair to say Cyrille Tchatchet has experienced an eventful eight years since he last appeared at a Commonwealth Games. ‘I was homeless, then I was a refugee, now I am a proud British citizen,’ the weightlifter tells Sportsmail. He is only scratching the surface of a...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
David Trimble funeral unites politicians from across spectrum
Service for former first minister brings together Northern Irish, British and Irish leaders
BBC
David Trimble had 'considerable strength of character and integrity', mourners told
Lord Trimble was a man who rose to "impossible challenges with considerable strength of character and complete integrity", mourners at his funeral were told. The funeral of the former Ulster Unionist Party leader took place in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Monday. The former Nobel Peace Prize winner died a week...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Birmingham bus that survived the Blitz restored for £500,000
It's a double decker bus with a remarkable history spanning more than 90 years - and now AEC Regent 486 has a new lease of life after a painstaking restoration that's cost £500,000. The bus started life on the roads of Birmingham in 1931; was sent to work in...
‘David Trimble funeral should provide inspiration to break political impasse’
The funeral service for peace process architect David Trimble should be used as an inspiration to break the political impasse in Northern Ireland, mourners have been told.Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were among the mourners at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, Co Antrim, for the funeral of the former first minister.Irish President Michael D Higgins, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill also attended the service in Lambeg.Nobel Peace Prize winner Lord Trimble died last week at the age of 77 following an illness.The former leader of...
International Business Times
British PM Hails 'Giant' Trimble As N.Ireland Buries Peace Architect
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Nobel Peace laureate David Trimble as a giant of British history for leading Northern Ireland's Protestant majority to a 1998 peace deal, as allies and former enemies joined to pay their respects at his funeral. Trimble, who was the first to hold the office of...
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Witness protection threw my life into turmoil
Reece was just 11 and had been playing outside with friends when he returned home to find two men waiting with news that would change his life. "I just remember when I walked in, there were these two tall guys and they had very smart suits on," he says. "All...
BBC
Neighbours 'the gap between Australia, Ireland and England'
A Northern Irish actor who starred in Australian soap opera Neighbours has revealed he hid his accent during his auditions for the show. Patrick Harvey played Irish immigrant Connor O'Neill in Neighbours between 2002 and 2006. He told The Conor Phillips Show that after revealing his accent, an Irish character...
BBC
Scottish union boss quits Labour over picket row
A Scottish union boss has resigned from the Labour Party over the sacking of a shadow transport minister who joined striking rail workers on a picket line. Labour said Sam Tarry had been dropped from Sir Keir Starmer's front bench for making unauthorised media appearances. But the UK party leader...
BBC
National Eisteddfod: Tregaron hosts first festival since Covid
The National Eisteddfod is "back with a bang" after a two-year hiatus, organisers have said. "It's been a long time coming, but it's amazing to be back," said chief executive, Betsan Moses. Tregaron, in Ceredigion is finally hosting the festival after it was forced to cancel twice due to the...
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss facing Tory members in Leeds for first official leadership hustings – UK politics live
Leadership rivals bid to win members’ support in foreign secretary’s home town
Politicians urged to step up efforts to break impasse in tribute to Lord Trimble
Mourners at the funeral of Lord Trimble have heard an appeal for Northern Ireland’s political leaders to redouble their efforts to break the Stormont impasse as a tribute to the peace process architect.Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were among those who were at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, Co Antrim, for the funeral of the former first minister.Irish President Michael D Higgins, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill also attended the service in Lambeg.Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams was also in the church as was...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Welsh fans turn Birmingham red
For one day only, a Birmingham suburb became a tiny part of Wales as Commonwealth Games marathon runners raced around city streets. Welsh flags and red shirts were to the fore in Selly Park, close to Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park, as three of the nation's marathon runners - Natasha Cockram, Clara Evans and Dewi Griffiths - were roared on by several dozen vocal supporters on Saturday.
BBC
M1 traffic near Sheffield halted by cows on carriageway
A group of cows brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill when they wandered on to the M1. The animals broke on to the northbound carriageway between Sheffield and Rotherham, National Highways said. Traffic officers and police were called at about 06:40 BST and stopped traffic between junctions 34 and 35...
Comments / 0