Ulster Fleadh 'sad and angry' at video of IRA chants in Dromore pub

Belfast has hosted its largest Pride parade as more than 60,000 people packed the city’s streets for the event’s post-pandemic return.The parade was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 emergency.In 2019, an estimated 60,000 participants and spectators filled the city centre.Police believe that was surpassed on Saturday as the colourful procession returned.Three years ago, 135 groups registered to take part in the parade.This year organisers had to close the application window early after 200 group registrations were received.PSNI Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all those involved for their help in...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO