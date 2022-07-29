www.beckershospitalreview.com
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Class I recall issued on North American Diagnostics rapid COVID-19 test
North American Diagnostics recalled a series of oral COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits, the FDA said Aug. 1. The tests are designated a Class I recall, which is used for devices that may cause serious injuries or death, the agency said. They were distributed to customers without FDA authorization. North...
beckershospitalreview.com
$45M funding round for AI diagnostics company includes Mayo Clinic
Diagnostic Robotics, a company that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose medical conditions, closed on a $45 million series B funding round July 28 that included Mayo Clinic. With the move, the startup becomes a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Diagnostic Robotics uses predictive models to help reduce avoidable emergency room...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google backs $65M funding for precision medicine startup
Google's venture capital arm, GV, participated in the $65 million series A fundraising round for precision medicine startup Vicinitas Therapeutics. Vicinitas Therapeutics specializes in developing protein stabilization platforms that can be used in therapeutics for cancer and genetic disorders, according to a July 28news release from the biotechnology company. Vicinitas...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digitize Your Healthcare Organization to Improve Customer Experience
The past several years, we’ve seen the healthcare industry undergo a major transformation. However, many of those shifts were hastily patched together solutions enacted solely to keep work and patient care going during tumultuous times. But with an alarming 81% of patients reporting dissatisfaction with their healthcare experience, organizations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: 'Pharmacy desert' definition is ripe for revision
Time traveled is a better indicator than distance traveled in determining what constitutes a pharmacy desert, Yale and Weill Cornell researchers argue in a July 29 opinion piece in The Hill. Research that tracks the availability of pharmacies in relation to population data usually measures distance from the patient's home...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system leader shares best practices on forecasting and supply chain resiliency
In a time when the healthcare supply chain industry is a dynamic and complex environment, it is important to learn from each other’s supply strategies. The healthcare sector is reexamining how to build greater flexibility into supply chains while preserving efficiency and preparing for future shocks to the system. Sharing best practices can uncover opportunities for improvement and allow facilities to reallocate their resources for both long and short-term supply chain success.
beckershospitalreview.com
Legislators urge Walgreens to change reproductive product policy
After an alleged incident of a Walgreens worker refusing to sell condoms spurred a barrage of calls for a boycott, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois pressed the retail pharmacy to renew its policies. In early June, a tweet went viral and multiple news outlets picked up...
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet the CMOs of US News' top 10 hospitals: 2022-23
Below are brief biographies of the chief medical officers at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 best hospital rankings. Note: The list includes a tie. 1. Amy Williams, MD — Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Dr. Williams was appointed the executive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
The guide to effective leadership? David Lundquist from Spectrum Health Partners uncovers his acronym "T.P.A." for the answer
David Lundquist is the principal of Franklin, Tenn-based Spectrum Health Partners. Mr. Lundquist will serve on the panel "Big Tech in Healthcare: Exciting Opportunities and What Executives Should Be Afraid of" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lab capacity far exceeds monkeypox tests despite rising cases
Despite labs ramping up their production to assess thousands of monkeypox tests per week, some labs are receiving a scarce number of tests, according to CNN. Over the past few weeks, five labs — Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Aegis Science and Sonic Healthcare — have increased from being able to assess 6,000 tests per week to 70,000 per week. The HHS recruited the labs June 22, and they account for nearly 90 percent of the nation's capabilities to process monkeypox PCR tests.
beckershospitalreview.com
Northside Cancer Institute joins oncology alliance
Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Cancer Institute joined the Caris Life Sciences Precision Oncology Alliance last week. The alliance includes 69 cancer centers and academic institutions. Members work to establish and optimize molecular testing standards, according to a July 22 news release from the hospital. "We are thrilled to welcome Northside Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Refine policy management to protect from healthcare operations liabilities
Hospital operating margins are down almost 49% year-over-year. As a result, health systems are desperate to reduce administrative burden so they can focus on patient care. Enter standardization through disciplined policy management. Defined as the guideline for an organization’s guidelines, policy management affects compliance, quality, supply chain purchasing, payer reimbursement, and more.
beckershospitalreview.com
A tech staffing platform is about partnership not a client-vendor relationship.
COVID-19 exposed so many cracks in the American healthcare system, but nowhere were those cracks wider than in nurse staffing. Nurses at the bedside endured the vicious cycle of emotional and physical burnout, the exodus of early retirees, and ever-increasing nurse to patient ratios. Staffing agencies played a role during...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system chief data officers' most pressing issues
From overseeing investments in new data and analytics tools to making sense of data to improve patient care, chief data officers tackle these challenges as they lead their health systems to becoming a data-driven organization. Becker's spoke to three health system chief data officers who answered the question: What are...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 5 health systems are pacing on their climate pledges
Many health systems have pledged to change their strategies in order to meet climate goals, some set individually and others as part of a national agenda. Five of the biggest health systems have also made commitments and are chipping away at their goals. Here are the climate commitments five health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthgrades recognizes 145 hospitals for obstetrics, gynecology
Healthgrades identified 145 hospitals as the recipients of 2022 National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology awards on Aug. 2. To measure performance, researchers evaluated 2018-20 patient outcome data in 16 states for four OB-GYN services: vaginal delivery, cesarean section delivery, hysterectomy and gynecological procedures. Hospitals were awarded with the 2022...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle job cuts hit US
Oracle has begun cutting U.S. jobs as part of a worldwide workforce reduction, according to Bloomberg. Oracle was considering $1 billion cost reduction efforts earlier this year, according to tech publisher The Information, including eliminating thousands of jobs. The layoffs hit weeks after Oracle finalized its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner in June, and the tech giant is also reportedly evaluating its strategy to better serve TikTok, one of its cloud customers.
beckershospitalreview.com
15 recent health IT innovations, partnerships
From using artificial intelligence to predict and diagnose disease to expanding hospital-at-home programs, hospitals and health systems have joined a variety of health tech companies in innovative partnerships. Here are 15 partnerships reported by Becker's since July 18. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System is partnering with Atlanta-based urgent care...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon's threat to retail pharmacies: 3 findings
The retail pharmacy industry is facing increased competition from online retailers such as Amazon, according to the J.D. Power 2022 "U.S. Pharmacy Study" released July 28. The report is based on survey responses from 12,142 U.S. pharmacy customers who filled a prescription within the past 12 months. Responses were collected between September 2021 and May 2022.
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS will continue to report patient safety data
CMS will continue reporting data on patient safety indicators including pressure sores, falls and sepsis. The agency's initial proposal to suppress data reported by hospitals as part of a measure called the CMS Patient Safety and Adverse Events Composite, or CMS PSI 90, was met with strong opposition from patient safety advocates including The Leapfrog Group, who called on others to voice their concerns in the comment period on the proposed rule, which ended June 17.
Comments / 0