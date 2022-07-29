Shark sightings get more common at New York beaches

www.wdio.com
Related
WDIO-TV
States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Difficulties in finding affordable child care cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three...
WDIO-TV
Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling major wildfires in California and Montana worked to protect remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest...
WDIO-TV
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
WDIO-TV
Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Ahead of deer hunting season, DNR talks CWD strategy
Minnesotans can now purchase their deer hunting licenses for the 2022 season. The DNR says hunters can expect a healthy deer population, with plenty of opportunities to harvest deer. “We’re excited about deer hunting this year,” said Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Hunters...
WDIO-TV
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for...
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin GOP legislative candidates outraise Democrats
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans running for the Wisconsin Legislature easily raised more money than their Democratic opponents over the first half of the year, according to a report released Tuesday. Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign analyzed campaign finance reports covering the first six months of 2022. The...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin attack on tubers
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Scattered showers, storms Sunday.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the sixties. A few sprinkles are possible this evening, but for the most part, we stay dry until Sunday morning. Areas close to the international border have a chance of rain starting at midnight. The showers will stay in far northern Minnesota for several hours before stretching into the Iron Range at around 9am. From there, the rain will become widespread in the early afternoon.
WDIO-TV
Barricaded suspect in custody after three hour standoff
A barricaded suspect was arrested by the St. Louis County Emergency Response team after a three hour standoff Sunday night. It happened on the 3600 of Mallard Drive around 6:30 p.m. on July 31st. It was reported that a man had made threats to kill his family after a domestic assault.
Comments / 0