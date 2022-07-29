Shark sightings get more common at New York beaches

Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the sixties. A few sprinkles are possible this evening, but for the most part, we stay dry until Sunday morning. Areas close to the international border have a chance of rain starting at midnight. The showers will stay in far northern Minnesota for several hours before stretching into the Iron Range at around 9am. From there, the rain will become widespread in the early afternoon.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO