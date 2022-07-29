Nets Owner Joe Tsai Pays Kyrie Irving a Compliment on Twitter

sideaction.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post On Friday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made an Instagram post on Friday. Irving has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in addition to the Nets.
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
Yardbarker
NBA investigating Knicks for tampering in Jalen Brunson signing
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) participates in a press conference after game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Knicks are facing an NBA investigation...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shows Off His `Shammgod' Dribble
Dallas Mavericks assistant coach God Shammgod has one of the most respected dribble moves in basketball history. And Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has spent the offseason trying to perfect. Oladipo has been in the gym working to get back to all-star form following back-to-back injuries on his ‘revenge tour.’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Hawks-Knicks Trade Sends John Collins To New York
New York City is often at the center of attention. This summer, it’s one of the central hubs of NBA rumors. Of course, the Brooklyn Nets are getting the biggest headlines. Kevin Durant’s trade request has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue from the moment he issued it. With that in mind, don’t rule out the New York Knicks as a major player either.
lakersnation.com
Kyrie Irving Shares Video Of Kobe Bryant Complimenting His Shooting
As currently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers do not project to be title contenders during the 2022-23 season. Russell Westbrook’s future with the Lakers seems like it’s coming to an end, but so far, teams have been unwilling to deal for the guard unless the Lakers attach multiple draft picks. Plan A for Los Angeles is reportedly trading for Kyrie Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets have been insistent on them including at least one first and a second-round pick in any potential deal.
Here’s How The Heat Could Trade For Nets’ Kevin Durant
The Miami Heat are one team that has been connected to Kevin Durant from the start since he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the process, they have also been referred to as the team most determined to acquire the former NBA MVP. This shouldn’t come as a...
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Are Waiting For Kevin Durant To Retract His Trade Request, Says Zach Lowe
The Kevin Durant saga remains a hot topic around the NBA, and that won't change anytime soon. The 2x NBA champion shocked the world when he requested a trade from the Nets last month, and even though nothing has changed with him, every day, we hear more and more about the Durant situation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nets star Kyrie Irving's new signature shoe reportedly leaked
While the NBA world is focused on disgruntled Kevin Durant’s trade request, earlier this week Kyrie Irving’s ninth signature shoe was allegedly leaked online. A sneaker collector on Instagram with the handle @KicksDong posted high quality pictures showcasing the alleged shoe from all angles, with Irving’s design and logo across the shoe.
NBA・
Collin Sexton will determine Caris LeVert’s faith with the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers won’t be keeping both Collin Sexton and Caris LeVert. The Cleveland Cavaliers may not have a lot of top talent, but they are incredibly deep throughout the team. This may be the deepest team the Cavs have had in decades, if not ever. They have three players who are arguably Top 10 at their respective positions Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Not to mention a deep bench that includes Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love, and Collin Sexton.
Comments / 0