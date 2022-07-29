www.montanarightnow.com
Hog Trough Fire burning 731 acres, 9% contained near Hamilton
HAMILTON, Mont. - The Hog Trough Fire, located near Hamilton, is burning 731 acres and is 9% contained at this time. The fire is located in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area on the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests. There are no evacuations nor structures threatened. Closures are are set up...
12 more women join Title IX suit against University of Montana and MUS
A dozen more women joined a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination against the University of Montana and Montana University System, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 16 current and former employees. The amendment to the suit was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court, just before the July 30 deadline...
Hard work, cooperation creates Polebridge Merc's Flathead cherry bear claw pastries
POLSON, MISSOULA and POLEBRIDGE — The famous sweet-and-juicy Flathead cherries form the epicenter of a partnership between three different businesses in western Montana, and the final result of their cooperation is a sweet treat that delights visitors to the remote Polebridge Mercantile on the border of Glacier National Park.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Elmo 2 fire, 7k acres burned
Fast action Friday night kept a wildfire from reaching the west shore of Flathead Lake, but conditions remain tense through the hot weekend. About 7,000 acres of grassland and forest burned by Saturday afternoon in the Elmo 2 fire, which started about 6:30 p.m. Friday. It appeared to have combined with a much smaller Eagle Mountain fire as they burned through forest between Lake Mary Ronan and the Hog Heaven Range of hills northwest of Big Arm Bay.
Highest paying jobs in Missoula that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Medication review program brings generations together
MISSOULA, Mont. - One summer program is bringing together older adults and pharmacy students to talk medicine. University of Montana pharmacy students are offering free medication reviews through Missoula Aging Services. This helps keep a large part of the Missoula community safe as the aging population has grown 40% in...
