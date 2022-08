WETM– For this weeks segment of Mornings in Corning, I stopped by the Economic Opportunity Program (EOP) to learn about the programs they offer. EOP has been around for over 50 years and is a multi-service organization for families and individuals. I spoke with CEO, Andrea Ogunwumi who broke down all of the programs and services they offer as well as what EOP is all about.

CORNING, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO