ICU hospitalization doubled the risk of subsequent dementia in older adults, a longitudinal study showed. Compared with similar people who didn't have an ICU stay, older adults who had an ICU experience were more likely to develop all-type dementia (HR 2.20, 95% CI 1.75-2.77) or Alzheimer's dementia (HR 2.10, 95% 1.66-2.65), reported Bryan James, PhD, of Rush University in Chicago, at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

