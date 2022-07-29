A 51-Year-Old With Musculoskeletal Symptoms

www.consultant360.com
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A 39-Year-Old Man With Microscopic Hematuria
Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 2Department of Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rubin RN. A 39-year-old man with microscopic hematuria. Consultant. 2022;62(6):e39-e41. doi:10.25270/con.2022.06.00013. DISCLOSURES:. The author reports no relevant financial relationships. CORRESPONDENCE:. Ronald N. Rubin, MD, Temple University Hospital, 3401 N Broad Street, Philadelphia,...
NBC Philadelphia
Shootings Across Philadelphia, Upper Darby Leave 3 People Dead
Three people are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said. The fatal shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford, to West Philadelphia, and into Delaware County. Investigators said a 30-year-old man was shot several times in the...
phl17.com
Philadelphia Youth Baseball player is missing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 25, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Christian Harley was last seen on the 100 block of South 56th Street. Harley was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with “Philadelphia’ Youth baseball” in...
Mrs. Dee opened a Philly child care center mid-pandemic. It’s been hard
The center provides a snapshot of the child care sector’s difficult comeback after more than two years of COVID safety rules, staff shortages, and financial strain. The post Mrs. Dee opened a Philly child care center mid-pandemic. It’s been hard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
phl17.com
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
Dogs are being abandoned in these Pa. woods, animal activists say
A growing number of abandoned dogs are reportedly being discovered in and around a wooded section in the West Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Activists also told the Inquirer that cats as well as dogs have been found abandoned in other locations...
phl17.com
Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
6abc
Tackling achalasia, a condition that takes the joy out of eating, makes it hard to swallow
COOPERSBURG, PA. (WPVI) -- Most of us look forward to meals. Every year, thousands of people develop an unusual condition that can take the joy out of eating. For 30 years, Jack Svoboda had problems swallowing, with food not going down. "It would take me 20 minutes to drink a...
Fairfield Sun Times
Have Philly Democrats Finally Had Their Fill of Larry Krasner?
In 2017, a Philadelphia police officer shot an armed felon who was attempting to escape during a traffic stop. Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner charged the police officer with murder. The officer intended to assert that deadly force was justified under Pennsylvania law, which permits such force either to prevent death or serious bodily injury, or when necessary to stop someone attempting to escape while in possession of a deadly weapon. Krasner didn’t like the “escape” portion of the law, so he engaged in a series of maneuvers in an attempt to change the law for the police officer’s trial, well after the conduct in question. Every court that looked at the issue disagreed with Krasner – most recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In a biting concurrence, a Democratic justice ripped into Krasner’s tactics and said that it was necessary to “pull back the curtain” on the district attorney’s conduct.
Family Of Man Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia Wawa Parking Lot Suing Store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a man stabbed to death in a Wawa parking lot is now suing the convenience store. Authorities say Walter Robbins stabbed Roger Segal while he was sitting in his car at the Columbus Boulevard store on Valentine’s Day. The lawsuit claims that no security guard, Wawa employee or other individual attempted to jump in when Segal was stabbed. It also alleges no one attempted to render aid even after the stabbing. In a statement, Wawa says they are deeply saddened by this tragic event and they are unable to comment further because of the litigation.
Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
Pa. man and his mother hospitalized after being attacked by their own dog: Report
A Philadelphia man and his mother were both hospitalized in critical condition after their dog attacked them at the man’s home home in the neighborhood of Kensington. According to KYW-TV, the incident occurred around some time after 3 a.m. Monday, when the man got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement of the house. The dog, which police said is a pitbull, became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her several times.
New “Fast Pass” Feature at Tower Health Medical Group
WEST READING, PA — MyTowerHealth now offers “Fast Pass” for new patients at Tower Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Pediatrics. This new feature allows patients to move appointments to an earlier date or time in the event of a cancellation. Offers of earlier...
Activists Hitting Streets Of Philadelphia’s Toughest Neighborhoods In Hopes Of Bringing Peace
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So far this year in Philadelphia, there’s been at least 1,300 shooting victims. Some people believe the mayor, police department and DA’s Office are not doing enough. One group will once again hit the streets in some of the city’s toughest neighborhoods in hopes of bringing peace to our streets. For the critics who ask why people within communities ravaged by gun violence don’t do something about it? The answer is countless men and women do actively — case in point, Rev. G Lamar Stewart Sr., who spearheads a group trying to attack the root of the problem. “Every night...
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views
Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
PhillyBite
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green. “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said. But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
List: National Night Out Being Celebrated Across Philadelphia Region, United States Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Tuesday is recognized as National Night Out, a day intended to enhance the relationship between communities and law enforcement. Philadelphia Town Watch Integrated Services hosted a kickoff event on Monday in Wynnefield. The event was the first of many being held in an effort to stop violence and create a safer city, promoting police and community partnerships. The day has been celebrated since 1984 with police departments and community groups hosting events like block parties, BBQs and even festivals. Here is a list of National Night Out events in the Philadelphia area: In Camden County, a community walk is being held...
