Morgan County jail escape thwarted by quick-thinking staff members

WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend
Limestone County Coroner Mike West has identified the woman found shot Thursday in Madison. Chi Ari-Hasan McDade, 22, later died at Huntsville Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the face, he said. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the...
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street around 11 Sunday morning. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
CANCELLED: Morgan County man found
75-year-old Rodney Stuart Henderson was reported missing Friday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
2 Morgan County murder suspects caught during alleged jail escape attempt
Two suspected murderers face new charges after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they tried to escape from jail. The sheriff’s office says on June 26 an inmate secretly obtained a trustee uniform and tried to leave their designated area, with the help of another inmate. Jail staff discovered the plan and put the facility on lockdown, the sheriff’s office said.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County murderer found dead in state prison
A 23-year-old man serving life sentences for his involvement with two 2015 murders and multiple robberies in Decatur has died. Cortez Mitchell was found unresponsive at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving measures failed.
WAFF
One man injured in Sunday shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
WAFF
Welfare check turned into homicide investigation
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon Florence Police Department Officers responded to 315 Trade Street on a welfare check for Regina Crosslin. Crosslin had not been heard from by the complainant for several months. Upon arrival, the officers located the resident’s son, Richard Crosslin and a female Amanda Phillips at the residence.
alabamanews.net
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings
Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting. Police say they were called to Seminole Drive and 8th Avenue around 8PM. Two people were taken to the hospital, where one person was pronounced dead, according to HPD. The other person has non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under...
KRMG
Alabama sheriff: Woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil
Alabama sheriff: Woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil Huntsville police officers were called for a welfare check when they found a child floating in the bathtub. (NCD)
Weeks-old remains of north Alabama woman found during welfare check; son arrested on unrelated warrants
Police found the body of a north Alabama woman who appeared to have been dead for weeks during a welfare check Friday afternoon. The woman’s son, who was in the home in the 300 block of Trade Street in Florence at the time officers conducted the check, was arrested on unrelated warrants while a female who tried to prevent officers from entering the house is facing obstruction charges, police said.
WAAY-TV
Madison man charged in Thursday shooting death of ex-girlfriend
A Madison man has been charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute Thursday. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported at about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the 28000 block of Wall Street SW in Madison, where they found an injured woman and 19-year-old Antonio Terrell Burks, the sheriff's office said.
WAAY-TV
4 deputies hired, more sought as Lauderdale County Detention Center grows staff
A new Lauderdale County jail facility would cost $75 million, but it's not the only change Sheriff Rick Singleton wants to make. The Lauderdale County Detention Center added four corrections deputies in the last week. They have three more positions available. It's been an uphill battle for the jail to...
Huntsville won’t reveal how much it spent on lawyers in police shooting, claims records are ‘privileged’
The city of Huntsville won’t reveal how much public money it is spending on outside lawyers, arguing that information is confidential under attorney-client privilege. AL.com requested that the city release records of expenditures related to the case of William Ben Darby, the Huntsville police officer convicted of murder last summer for shooting and killing Jeff Parker.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Huntsville crash
One person has died after a Sunday night crash in Huntsville. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says another person is in extremely critical condition and was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Webster says the vehicle they were in hit a tree on Adventist Blvd. near Sparkman Drive. HEMSI was called to the...
SCAM: Jackson County Sheriff warns of new scam in the area
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is advising people to be aware of a scam that is running in the area.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Oakwood University
One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.
Body discovered after Florence house fire
Firefighters in Florence found a body in a home after a fire early Saturday morning.
House fire in Florence leaves one dead
A Florence house fire that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. this morning has left one dead. According to the Florence Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, officers responded alongside the Florence Fire Department to a house fire call in the 500 block of Malone Circle. Police officers assisted with securing the...
WAFF
One dead, one injured in Sunday night crash
Today is the last day for anyone who lived there to return and pick up what they left behind before the camp is off limits. Fayetteville and Lincoln County Schools are back in session Monday. 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to...
