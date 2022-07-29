As new cases of COVID-19 surge, Iredell County again classified as high-transmission area

www.iredellfreenews.com
County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency
Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Dr. Deepak Joshi to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic. Joshi is a board-certified cardiologist who has been practicing medicine since 2006, spending the past six years in cardiology. He chose to this specialty because his family has an extensive history of cardiac illness, and he feels it is both gratifying and exciting.
NCDIT awards $30 million in grants to expand internet access in 11 counties, including Iredell
RALEIGH — More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina, including many in rural Iredell County, are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following...
Tax administrators to discuss upcoming property revaluation with commissioners during August 2 board meeting
Iredell County tax administrators will share details about the planned 2023 property revaluation with county commissioners on Tuesday. Commissioners will hear from Tax Assessor Fran Elliot and Tax Collector Bill Furches during Tuesday’s board meeting. State law requires each county to conduct a property revaluation at least once every...
Director of Respiratory Care to retire after 31 Years with Iredell Health System
Breathing is something many of us take for granted, but this seemingly effortless act can be challenging and even painful for some. Luckily, respiratory care professionals treat people of all ages and from all walks of life who have difficulty breathing — from an elderly patient with pneumonia, to a child with asthma, or to a patient with chest trauma.
Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 30th
The active inmates in Mecklenburg County for July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MEDIC: 1 dead after crash on I-77 in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Motorists experienced significant delays early Monday afternoon due to a deadly wreck in Huntersville, MEDIC said. One person died in the crash that happened on Interstate 77 northbound at Gilead Road, according to MEDIC. The road was cleared for all traffic by 3 p.m., according to...
Rowan County repeats as top food processing location
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Business Facilities magazine, a significant source of trade information for national economic development site selection professionals, has ranked Rowan County among the top 10 metro areas in North America for food processing locations for the second consecutive year. Rowan County earned the No. 8 ranking...
Several local counties at high risk for COVID-19, CDC says
CHARLOTTE — Rates of COVID-19 are on the rise again in the Carolinas and many local communities are now considered in the high level for spread, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A dozen counties in Channel 9′s coverage area are at high COVID-19 levels, CDC...
'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered
CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
Mecklenburg Co. Back in ‘High’ Level for COVID-19
Mecklenburg County has moved back to 'high' levels of transmission.
NC teacher charged with rape, issued $75,000 bond
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, on July 20, 2022, they received a report regarding a teacher possibly having had a sexual relationship with a student.
ORDER OF PROTECTION: Judge won’t allow toddler’s positive drug test result into evidence
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The custody battle over a Charlotte toddler continues as his mother and father walked into another hearing in the case Thursday in Charlotte. The mother, Jacque Kent, was hoping a judge would once again grant her temporary custody of her 3-year-old son.
Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center Welcomes Beth Mosher
MINT HILL, NC – Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center is thrilled to welcome Beth Mosher to the hospital as their new Chief Nursing Officer. Mosher began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Mosher also welcomed the opportunity to work in the surgical services specialty as a PACU and Ambulatory Surgery nurse at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL.
Gaston County Mugshot July 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots for Saturday, July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Iredell Firewire Report: Starting a community conversation about speeding, and distracted and impaired driving
The summer of 2022 in Iredell County continues to be marred by fatal accidents and accidents with serious injury. We need to have a community conversation about distracted driving, speeding and impaired driving. I’m willing to start one right here. Distracted Driving. Teenager distracted driving is the most important...
One dead, all northbound lanes close in I-77 wreck
NCDOT is reporting all lanes are closed as of 2:40 p.m. and are expecting those lanes will remain closed until around 6:10 p.m.
Troopers Investigate Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian At Iredell County Poultry Plant
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday night at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road in Statesville. Troopers responded around 7:45 p.m. to investigate. Initial investigation reveals a tractor-trailer, also known as a yard...
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
