ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Hundreds of Goodyear factory workers in Fayetteville walk out after no deal reached

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2o2F_0gyDaRjN00

Hundreds of employees walked out of the Goodyear plant in Fayetteville Friday after its union failed to come to an agreement over the workers' contract with the company.

Because of the impasse, union representatives of the United Steelworkers of America say their negotiations with Goodyear have been pushed another 24 hours for a rolling extension.

Friday's action is the latest major divide between Goodyear and its workers dating back to 2006, the first-time workers staged a walkout that lasted about three months. Employees have been close to striking several times since, as recently as 2019.

According to the United Steelworkers of America website, workers are at odds with Goodyear over wage increases, as well as what the workers believe are exorbitant raises to health insurance premiums. Workers are also demanding more vacation time for longstanding employees and high performers.

"Tire production will run at normal capacity as both parties continue negotiations in good faith," Goodyear told ABC11 in a statement Friday afternoon. "We do not anticipate interruptions to customer service and will notify our partners should that change."

Comments / 14

only one thing
3d ago

the workers today don't realize that the company can get robotics to replace them the unions today are for theirselves and their paycheck I agree if the workers are being taken advantage of but are they really???

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodyear#Factory Workers#Labor Issues
nrcolumbus.com

County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief

Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing

Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
RALEIGH, NC
point2homes.com

1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
CLAYTON, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy