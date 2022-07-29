Belt’s Beer Garden: Planting the Seed

www.hustlebelt.com
Another Progressive Pool winner TODAY! Chris Gardner with this 6.40lb giant Fluke!! Way to go Chris!!! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Spirit Halloween celebrates grand opening of flagship store in Egg Harbor Township
Hundreds of Halloween superfans showed up for the store's grand opening in South Jersey.
The Victor Cafe A Philadelphia Italian Institution
- There's no need to go far to enjoy a fantastic Italian dinner at The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. This Philadelphia institution has been hosting opera performances for years. The company hired students to work as servers, and the shows are staged throughout the week. The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia.
Why Is the Water at the Jersey Shore So Cold This Summer — And Will it Warm Up?
Cold ocean water along the Jersey Shore is actually keeping some people out of the surf, and experts say the water has been pretty chilly for an unusually long period of time. But it shouldn't stay this way all summer, and could warm up pretty quickly and soon. Though until then, surfers in Margate were seen hitting the waves while wearing a wetsuit.
Celebrating the national champs
The streets of South Philadelphia rolled out the red carpet for a group of young softball players that won a national championship. The Edward O’Malley Angels Girls 14U softball team won the 2022 National Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on June 14. The girls were welcomed home with a parade on July 20 that began at the Mummers Museum Washington Avenue and proceeded down 2nd Street through the Pennsport and Whitman neighborhoods. The girls were accompanied by string bands as friends, family and local residents lined the streets to congratulate the girls.
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
Shark carcass with torn stomach washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Well, better to spot one on shore than while swimming. The carcass of a shark with a torn stomach washed up on a Jersey Shore beach this week. SIMILAR STORIES: Shark Week 2022 on Discovery+: Schedule and how to stream for free. PhillyVoice reports how a man was walking along...
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
Indoor Pickleball Coming to the Former Shore Mall in EHT
Harbor Square Shopping Center - some of us still call it Shore Mall - will soon be getting a new tenant. In the area formerly occupied for years by Burlington Coat Factory, Proshot Pickleball will be launching an indoor Pickleball facility. According to the Proshot website, the Pickleball facility will...
Cape May County: Food Truck Festival and LEGO Fest
Two festivals are happening in Cape May County this Saturday! Check out the county's first ever LEGO Fest before grabbing some food at the Food Truck Festival,
'Biggest shark': Man catches 7-foot sand tiger shark on Sea Isle City beach, releases it back into the ocean
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beach goers this weekend. PJ Braun, a man known as the "Shark Fisher," caught a 7-foot-long sand tiger shark on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday.
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
Big Joe picks his favorite New Jersey Irish bars
I love a good Irish bar, have since the time I was of legal age to drink and that’s a long time ago. There seems to be camaraderie when you walk into an Irish bar that is contagious. I am of Irish ancestry and enjoy some connection to my ancestry when I lift a pint or two or a good Irish whiskey.
Atlantic City, NJ, Restaurant Ranked as One of the Best Waterfront Restaurants in USA
This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water. You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.
Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
First look at Spirit Halloween movie comes to N.J. flagship store. Christopher Lloyd haunts strip mall.
Gory, ghostly haunts go from plastic to positively real in a first look at the upcoming Spirit Halloween movie. Spirit unveiled the trailer for “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” to screaming fans at a promotional event Saturday celebrating the seasonal grand opening of the flagship Spirit Halloween store in Egg Harbor Township. Members of the film’s cast were there for the launch.
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway, after a young woman accidentally entered the Subway Surface Tunnel entrance at 40th. Street in Philadelphia (December 14th 1965)retralspeller62.
