Indy’s Gant Collective creates handcrafted wood products

A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
Zionsville made-to-order bakery
INDIANAPOLIS — Keisha Pizzo the owner of Lil’ Bites Confections, LLC stopped by the studio to let Jillian and Ryan sample few of her sweet treats. Lil’ Bites Confections is offering a 20% discount through the end of August to anyone that mentions seeing Keisha on Indy Now!
Fishers company designs custom, high-tech wheelchairs
INDIANAPOLIS — A Fishers-based company is using the latest technology to design custom wheelchairs that give users more independence and better mobility. Jon Peard and Jenn Miller from Patients Choice Medical joined us Monday to talk about some of the newer features and the process of having a custom chair made.
Creative back-to-school drinks for parents
INDIANAPOLIS — Katie Slonim the owner and mixologist of MixoIndy stopped by the studio to share a couple of her fun back to school inspired drinks to help parents who might need a pick-me-up with school back in session. To learn more about MixoIndy visit www.mixoindy.com.
Where is Sherman? BreadWorks at Broad Ripple
A popular place for fresh bread, bagels, and more in Greencastle rolls into Indianapolis. And one of Indianapolis’ preeminent chefs helped inspire it to happen. For more information on Breadworks Broad Ripple, click here.
Broad Ripple’s Pots & Pans Pie Co. switches up menu each month
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarissa Morley started her business at farmers markets, selling not only her homemade pies but potted plants from her parents’ greenhouse. In 2018, she opened the brick-and-mortar Pots & Pans Pie Co. in Broad Ripple, where she still sells some plants but mostly those made-from-scratch pies customers got hooked on.
Best back to school gadgets for your kiddos
INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Greenberg the host of YouTube’s “What The Heck Is That?” returned via Zoom to share with Jillian and Ryan the best gadgets to make back to school season a little easier to bare. To watch more from Steve Greenberg check out his YouTube...
Bring someone positive vibes with treats from Positive Foodie Vibes!
INDIANAPOLIS — Whitney Barnett the owner of CIBO Catering & Events + Positive Foodie Vibes stopped by the studio with an impressive spread for Jillian and Ryan to sample. CIBO Catering & Events has you covered for your next event and Positive Foodie Vibes has an array of unique flavors that you can grab at local farmer’s markets.
Back-to-school lunch box ideas from Needler’s Fresh Market
INDIANAPOLIS — With the kiddos starting school, lunch box items are probably back on your grocery list. Indy Now’s Ryan Ahlwardt stopped by Needler’s Fresh Market in Carmel, where CEO Michael Needler shared some easy but healthy school lunch ideas. Needler’s carries a variety of ready-to-eat items...
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
Nonprofit provides monthly adventures for families of kids with life-threatening conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — A Kid Again is a nonprofit that provides group adventures for families of children with life-threatening conditions. Katie Pappas, executive director of the Indiana chapter, said the nonprofit is unique because their monthly adventures are large group outings that give families in similar situations the chance to meet and bond.
Dorm Room Organization
Sarah Taylor from the container store joins the show to give parents some dorm shopping tips and ideas. Fellow soldiers remember Elwood officer and Army …. Elwood residents sing Amazing Grace to honor fallen …. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of...
Shots fired into Fishers neighborhood
Reporter Eric Graves talked to the Fishers homeowners who got woken up to bullets flying into their home overnight!. Attorney Ralph Staples explains sentencing in Indiana. Elwood Shooting Suspect: Attorneys explain sentencing …. House fire at Royal Lake Circle in Indianapolis. Yoga studio thefts in central Indiana. Court docs: Muncie...
Over 100-year-old high-temperature record holds
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s across central Indiana. While it will be hot, it will not be the hottest temperature we have seen on this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1888) Record low temperature: 52° (1927) Record rainfall: 2.53″ (1899)
August introduces a new wave of summer weather
INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana has enjoyed a stretch of warm & comfortable weather since Friday as high pressure has provided relief from high heat and humidity. As this area of high pressure advances east, the door to much more summer-like weather will open. A shift from the mild weather we’ve experienced so far will materialize as soon as Monday.
Warm and sunny for Brickyard; tracking a hotter start to August
It is hard to believe we are wrapping up the month of July! Indianapolis saw more than three inches of rain this past month, which is more than what the city received in June. Even with the additional rainfall, the city will end the month with a deficit. The precipitation total is running more than an inch below the average for the month.
Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — One lap around Elwood and it’s clear fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz, with merely months on the job, left a mark on the community he served. “I remember he would always come in with or without the cops and he would be so friendly no matter what,” said Davida Holderman, general manager at Elwood’s Dairy Queen.
‘Gustnado’ caused Madison Co. damage, not tornado
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Severe storms caused damage across central Indiana on Monday knocking over large trees and knocking out power. As the storm passed through Madison County, authorities received damage reports that consisted of down trees and power lines, as well as power outages. While the original thought,...
Honoring the life and legacy of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while doing a traffic stop. Police said for an unknown reason, the suspect fired at him, killing him, before driving away. Shahnavaz was a Fishers High School graduate and an army veteran. He made a...
Nearby thunderstorms fend off high heat for one more day
INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday has turned out to be a pleasant weather day across Central Indiana with highs staying in the 80s across the state. Much of the day was spent in the mid 70s in fact, and even though most of us did not get rain, we have thunderstorms to thank for the comfortably cool weather.
