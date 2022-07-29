ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

"Jabberwocky" steals the show as we talk about the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

 2 days ago
KCCI.com

Hot air balloon hits power line in Iowa during national festival

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A frightening incident happened Saturday at the National Balloon Classic. Multiple people were hurt after a balloon hit a power line. They were each treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It happened during the dawn flight at around 5 a.m. According to officials with the balloon classic, the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

National Balloon Classic is underway in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An iconic event in Indianola officially got underway Friday. Hundreds of balloons took flight earlier this evening for the National Balloon Classic. You can get out to enjoy some live music on the TruBank stage - and even buy a balloon ride!. This nine-day event is...
INDIANOLA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man walking across the country for charity passes through eastern Iowa

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — On Friday morning, Joe Hall woke up in Iowa, about a third of his way through his transcontinental journey across the United States. He started on May 15th in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Now, almost three months in, he has reached eastern Iowa. His finish line is the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ktvo.com

Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Iowa State Patrol trooper helps save life of RAGBRAI cyclist

(ABC 6 News) - The Iowa State Patrol posted on their social media pages on Thursday that a trooper helped save the life of a RAGBRAI cyclist. Trooper Darren Flaherty assisted other first responders in using his AED, or automated external defibrillator when a cyclist went into cardiac arrest near Charles City.
CHARLES CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa state officials raising awareness on how to spot human trafficking

OTTUMWA, Iowa — This Saturday is World Day Against Human Trafficking. Iowa state officials are raising awareness and informing Iowans on how to recognize the signs of human trafficking. In the past decade, state officials have been focusing their efforts on combating human trafficking in the state. They have...
98.1 KHAK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for July 29-August 4

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
IOWA STATE
TravelNoire

This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska

While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
OMAHA, NE
superhits106.com

John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant

John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
OTTUMWA, IA
weareiowa.com

Bettendorf tickets bring home $2 million Mega Millions prize

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Mega Millions lottery tickets for the $1.337 billion drawing on Friday, July 29 brought in more than $5.6 million in Iowa. Although the giant jackpot was won by a ticket purchased in Illinois, one lucky ticket purchased in Bettendorf won the $2 million prize, according to the Iowa Lottery.
KCCI.com

Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE

