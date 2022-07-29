"Jabberwocky" steals the show as we talk about the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

www.weareiowa.com
Related
KCCI.com
Hot air balloon hits power line in Iowa during national festival
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A frightening incident happened Saturday at the National Balloon Classic. Multiple people were hurt after a balloon hit a power line. They were each treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It happened during the dawn flight at around 5 a.m. According to officials with the balloon classic, the...
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KCCI.com
National Balloon Classic is underway in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An iconic event in Indianola officially got underway Friday. Hundreds of balloons took flight earlier this evening for the National Balloon Classic. You can get out to enjoy some live music on the TruBank stage - and even buy a balloon ride!. This nine-day event is...
cbs2iowa.com
Man walking across the country for charity passes through eastern Iowa
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — On Friday morning, Joe Hall woke up in Iowa, about a third of his way through his transcontinental journey across the United States. He started on May 15th in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Now, almost three months in, he has reached eastern Iowa. His finish line is the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
ktvo.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
KAAL-TV
Iowa State Patrol trooper helps save life of RAGBRAI cyclist
(ABC 6 News) - The Iowa State Patrol posted on their social media pages on Thursday that a trooper helped save the life of a RAGBRAI cyclist. Trooper Darren Flaherty assisted other first responders in using his AED, or automated external defibrillator when a cyclist went into cardiac arrest near Charles City.
ktvo.com
Iowa state officials educating public on what human trafficking may look like
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Saturday, July 30th is world day against human trafficking. Iowa state officials are working to raise awareness on the issue. In the past decade, state officials have worked along side each other, truckers, and businesses across Iowa to put a stop to this issue. Iowa Secretary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Iowa state officials raising awareness on how to spot human trafficking
OTTUMWA, Iowa — This Saturday is World Day Against Human Trafficking. Iowa state officials are raising awareness and informing Iowans on how to recognize the signs of human trafficking. In the past decade, state officials have been focusing their efforts on combating human trafficking in the state. They have...
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
KCCI.com
Iowa DNR: Thousands of fish dying in Iowa lakes due to algae blooms
HUMESTON, Iowa — Thousands of fish are going belly up in Iowa because of algae blooms. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it happened at the Humeston Reservoir. It's not just ugly. Some people near the area are worried about their health because of the smell. The DNR...
'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created a perfect storm for teenagers and addiction. Kids are falling prey to drug dealers targeting them through social media. Fentanyl-laced drugs are becoming more common, with teenagers taking them without realizing exactly what they're ingesting - a disturbing new trend that's killing more young people every day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
theperrynews.com
DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for July 29-August 4
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska
While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
superhits106.com
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
WQAD
Iowa, Illinois win big in Friday's Mega Millions drawing
Check your numbers! The $2 million winning ticket was purchased at Big 10 Mart on Middle Road.
weareiowa.com
Bettendorf tickets bring home $2 million Mega Millions prize
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Mega Millions lottery tickets for the $1.337 billion drawing on Friday, July 29 brought in more than $5.6 million in Iowa. Although the giant jackpot was won by a ticket purchased in Illinois, one lucky ticket purchased in Bettendorf won the $2 million prize, according to the Iowa Lottery.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Comments / 0