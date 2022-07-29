The Royal Wedding Tradition That Started with Diana and Charles

www.purewow.com
Related
purewow.com
Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Grab The Tissues! Fans Are So Emotional After Reading Prince Harry's Tribute To Diana On Her Birthday
Prince Harry gave an emotional and heartfelt tribute to his late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday during a virtual appearance at the 2022 Diana Award ceremony on Friday, July 1st – and we bet there wasn’t a single dry eye in the room!
Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty returns to Windsor while Kate and William stun with rare public display
PRINCE William and Kate look more loved up than ever as they were snapped sharing a sweet embrace after a charity polo match in Windsor yesterday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put on a very rare display of public affection as they celebrated Prince William's win at the charity polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth’s Jaw-Dropping Collection of Royal Jewels Is on Display at Buckingham Palace
Holding onto precious jewelry has been the royal family’s jam for generations. Now a new UK exhibition is putting those skills—and the heirlooms they’ve culled—on full display. The show, organized by the Royal Collection Trust, showcases pieces from Her Majesty’s extensive prized jewelry collection. The exhibition,...
RELATED PEOPLE
purewow.com
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview
London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert
Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan
Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
This Indian prince presented Queen Elizabeth II with a $80 million necklace for her wedding
The Nizam of HyderabadCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Nizam of Hyderabad was once the richest man in the world. He ruled as a prince over the state of Hyderabad in India. He was prince during the British rule in India and reportedly had good relations with the British Royal Family.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Six secrets behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, the world waited with bated breath to see the wedding dress that would become one of the most famous of all time. At just 19 years old, Lady Di had turned into an overnight fashion icon once the couple’s engagement was announced — and the fever surrounding the wedding and what the soon-to-be princess would be wearing swept Britain (and the entire world). While their marriage was not to last, the image of Diana’s extravagant puffed-sleeve wedding dress has stayed with royal fans for decades. Here, we take a look back at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC Issues Formal Apology to Princes William, Harry and Charles Over Controversial Princess Diana Interview
Righting wrongs. Prince Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, received an apology from BBC director general Tim Davie for the late Princess Diana‘s infamous Panorama interview. “It is a matter of great regret that the BBC did not get to the facts in the immediate aftermath...
Royals Were 'Airbrushing' Out Harry, Meghan With Christmas Photo Snub—Book
Tom Bower has written in a new biography that "to Harry's fury, there was no photograph of himself, Meghan and Archie" on the queen's desk at Christmas in 2019
architecturaldigest.com
See Inside the Superyacht Princess Diana Shared With Dodi Fayed
Since her untimely death in August of 1997, Princess Diana’s last summer spent with Dodi Al-Fayed has been described in various ways: a passionate love affair, a fake publicity stunt, a temporary fling, a rouse to infuriate another suiter, or the beginning of a lifelong commitment. Although the stories change, the setting remains: a summer tour through the Mediterranean aboard a multi-million dollar superyacht. Later this year, nearly 25 years to the day, the 208-foot vessel will launch for sale again.
People
Princess Diana's Brother Says He Was 'Groomed' by BBC Journalist in Renewed Call for Police Investigation
Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, is speaking out again about the deceitful methods used by BBC journalist Martin Bashir to secure a bombshell interview with Diana. Following last week's announcement that the BBC will pay a former royal nanny over Bashir's "totally unfounded allegations" about her, which were...
tatler.com
Earl Spencer addresses ‘the agonising lies’ used by the BBC to procure Diana's 1995 interview
Last week, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the former nanny to Princes William and Harry, received ‘substantial damages’ from the BBC over the ‘false and malicious allegations’ linked to the 1995 BBC Panorama interview with the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Legge-Bourke's solicitor, Louise Prince, claimed that rumours of an alleged affair between Legge-Bourke with Prince Charles likely ‘arose as a result and in the context of Panorama’s efforts to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.’ Following the outcome of the investigation, Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, has penned a 993-word essay detailing the ‘deceitful methods’ used by the BBC to secure Martin Bashir’s interview with his sister.
U.K.・
Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, says he was ‘groomed’ by Martin Bashir to secure ‘deceitful’ interview
Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, is speaking out about the deceitful methods used by Martin Bashir to secure a bombshell interview with the late royal that’s still making headlines today. Last week, the BBC announced they will pay a former royal nanny over Bashir’s "totally unfounded allegations"...
Queen Elizabeth’s Personal Jewelry Is On Display—Some of It for the First Time Ever—at Buckingham Palace
The jewelry collection of a royal starts young. In May 1937, a simple gilt crown was made in miniature to fit the head of 11-year-old Princess Elizabeth so she could wear it at the coronation of her father King George VI. This gem-less object marked the historic moment she became heir presumptive to the British throne. It was a humble precursor to the later troves of diamond headpieces that have embodied the Queen’s image as monarch. Now, several of the tiaras most closely associated with her 70-year reign—including her childhood crown, among other royal jewels—will be exhibited this summer at Buckingham Palace in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.
purewow.com
Queen Elizabeth’s Secret Message (Written a Full Nine Months Ago) Has Finally Been Unveiled
Nine months have passed since Queen Elizabeth signed a secret message for the Commonwealth Games Baton Relay. And finally, after a 90,000-mile (and a 294-day voyage to all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories), the message was read aloud by her son, Prince Charles, at the Opening Ceremony held yesterday.
Comments / 0