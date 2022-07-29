Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky

www.thecentersquare.com
Related
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
thecentersquare.com
Hopkinsville selected for $310M EV battery component facility
(The Center Square) – Another automotive company is coming to Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear revealed that Ascend Elements will build a $310 million facility in Hopkinsville. It’s expected to create up to 250 jobs in southwestern Kentucky. Beshear noted the economic development project is the largest for Christian...
wpsdlocal6.com
Electric vehicle battery material plant to bring 250 jobs, $310 million investment to Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — A company that takes old lithium-ion batteries and recycles them into sustainable battery materials has announced it will locate its largest U.S. facility in Hopkinsville, creating 250 full-time jobs and investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the project. Gov. Andy Beshear says Ascend Elements will...
thecentersquare.com
A measure of Illinois’ economy dropped 'significantly' in July
(The Center Square) – A key measure of Illinois’ economy offered discouraging news from July. The University of Illinois Flash Index, which uses various metrics including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state, dropped from 105.5 in June to 104.9 in July. A reading over 100 usually indicates growth in the economy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Most Illinois Bright Start college savings values drop, some significantly
(The Center Square) – With the state's college savings program seeing most investment funds down for the year, one analyst sees a potential cost to taxpayers. Parents investing in Illinois' Bright Start college savings program may have been shocked at their fund balance in recent statements. Of 17 different...
thecentersquare.com
$3.88 billion in July sales tax revenue highest in Texas history, led by oil and natural gas industry
(The Center Square) – The $3.88 billion in sales tax revenue the state collected in July was the most in Texas history. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the revenue it collected was 14.7% more than what it collected in July 2021. July sales tax revenue, “the highest monthly collections...
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island governor urges electric company to provide relief to customers
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s governor is urging the state’s utility commission to reconsider a planned rate increase. Gov. Dan McKee, up for reelection this fall, said Monday he wants the Public Utilities Commission to provide relief for the state’s residents even as Rhode Island Energy has requested for a 47% rate increase that would go into effect Oct. 1.
thecentersquare.com
Insurers paid $9.8B to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida with $3.3B still to be paid
(The Center Square) — Insurers paid $9.8 billion to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida in the last 10 months, representing roughly 65% of the 460,709 claims filed through June 30, according to data released by the Louisiana Department of Insurance this week. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon on Monday released...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia gas prices trend downward, now below $4
(The Center Square) – As global and national gasoline prices continue to trend downward, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Virginia has fallen below $4. As of Aug. 2, the average gallon of gas costs about $3.97, according to numbers provided by AAA. For a gallon of diesel, the average cost is dipping closer to $5 per gallon, but still sits at about $5.16. This is much lower than gas prices one month ago, which were about $4.63 for a gallon of regular gas and more than $5.70 for diesel.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia localities receive their allocations opioid settlement payments
(The Center Square) – Virginia localities have begun receiving payments from an opioid-related settlement with three distributors, which are separate from the state funding and total more than $4 million in the first installment. McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health agreed to pay the commonwealth and its localities about $530...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is set to get $760 million in a settlement with opioid drug marketers and a manufacturer. The governor is forming and advisory board on how to spend the money. The board will meet to discuss ways of spending Illinois' share of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
middlesboronews.com
Auto industry brings another 25 jobs to Kentucky
State and local officials joined Purem by Eberspaecher representatives Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s Louisville operation, which is expected to create around 250 jobs and will serve as the company’s seventh site in the United States. The automotive supplier will occupy over 180,000 square...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects
(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
Kait 8
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarks about the Nuclear Nonproliferation pact of 1970. Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school. Growing Concern. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
thecentersquare.com
WV House, Senate back lower personal property tax; income tax changes look bleak
(The Center Square) – Republican leaders in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates are united on lowering personal property taxes, but efforts to scale back the income tax look unlikely after the Senate failed to bring the legislation up for a vote on the floor. In November,...
thecentersquare.com
Washington state’s health care system ranked No. 28 in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington state was ranked the No. 28 best state in the nation in terms of health care, according to a new study by WalletHub. The personal finance website looked at 42 specific measures across three broad categories – cost, accessibility, and outcome – to determine the best and worst health care in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Comments / 0