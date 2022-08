The Arizona Cardinals made a move to sign offensive lineman Rashaad Coward after he tried out on Monday. The team needed depth on the offensive line. Already without left tackle D.J. Humphries, who is dealing with a stomach illness that has kept him out of practice thus far in training camp, and not giving center Rodney Hudson a full practice load early on, they are going to be without backup guard/tackle Justin Murray.

