Cowboys are on the verge of making a mistake after latest injury news

Midas Snap
1d ago
Just a mistake in a sea of mistakes that has seen us go over 20 years without a significant victory
Reply(1)
5
Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
TMZ.com
Cowboys Receiver Makes Insane 1-Handed Catch, Shades Of Odell Beckham Jr.!
T.J. Vasher did his best impersonation of Odell Beckham Jr. at Cowboys training camp Friday ... laying out for an insane TD catch with just one hand!!!. The Dallas wideout was going up against Kelvin Joseph in a redzone, 11-on-11 drill ... when the football came to him just a little higher than he probably would've liked.
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends strong message to Kelvin Joseph after fatal shooting incident
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly addressed the Kelvin Joseph situation regarding his connection to a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Dallas man, noting that Cowboys upper management has had ‘several discussions‘ about what to do with the former Kentucky and LSU standout defensive back. “We obviously...
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
'Catch of Camp': Cowboys' TJ Vasher makes highlight reel play
Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb stood out on the third day of training camp, but the best play of the day was made by a lesser-known receiver … TJ Vasher.
NFL Team Cuts Kicker After He Hit Former Cowboys Coach With Errant Kick
On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mevis. The decision came after Meavis reportedly wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups. One of those kicks hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo. Don't worry about Campo, though, he's...
Popculture
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Complex
Patrick Mahomes Says He Finds Criticism of Black Quarterbacks ‘Weird’
With Kyler Murray facing backlash over the study clause in his new contract, Patrick Mahomes isn’t shying away from blasting critics for their unfair treatment of Black quarterbacks. While speaking with reporters on Friday after the Kansas City Chiefs finished a training camp practice, Mahomes was asked about the...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Raiders Player Appears To Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
The Las Vegas Raiders announced a pair of moves this Friday, which includes placing linebacker Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. By making this move, the Raiders have slammed the door shut on Fackrell playing for them this season. Fackrell could still suit up this year if he ends up on...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed Eric Paschall. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
NBA・
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
