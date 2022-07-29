ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Vicky Graham
2d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Vicky Graham
2d ago

by Deatrice Moore, I have to agree with Justice Kavanaugh, it's not about abortion. It's about controlling women, attempting to make them virtuous according to Christian belief and morality. Delegitimizing any and all forms of birth control. Forcing women to engage in sex for reproduction only. Giving men the right to determine family size. Forcing women to be house wives, mother's and home makers only, reducing the ability to seek higher education and employment outside the home. Forcing women to stay in relationships that may be unhealthy for them and the children because they are totally dependent on their husband for support. Decreasing single parent households, thereby increasing the number of traditional families. Read and comprehend the meaning, importance and ramifications of the 1873 Comstock Law which remains on the books, last enforced in 1996, has never been repealed or overturned. It is currently enforceable in 21st century America.

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance

July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
The legal threat to Trumpworld in Georgia

GEORGIA ON MY MIND — In the wake of the Jan. 6 select committee’s hearings, there have been plenty of questions about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s handling of the investigation into the events leading up to the siege of the U.S. Capitol. But the probe of another prosecutor — Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia — has increasingly attracted the attention of the national media and legal observers, following a series of attention-grabbing investigative steps that have put the office in direct conflict with some key participants in former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election.
Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
