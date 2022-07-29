Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.
by Deatrice Moore, I have to agree with Justice Kavanaugh, it's not about abortion. It's about controlling women, attempting to make them virtuous according to Christian belief and morality. Delegitimizing any and all forms of birth control. Forcing women to engage in sex for reproduction only. Giving men the right to determine family size. Forcing women to be house wives, mother's and home makers only, reducing the ability to seek higher education and employment outside the home. Forcing women to stay in relationships that may be unhealthy for them and the children because they are totally dependent on their husband for support. Decreasing single parent households, thereby increasing the number of traditional families. Read and comprehend the meaning, importance and ramifications of the 1873 Comstock Law which remains on the books, last enforced in 1996, has never been repealed or overturned. It is currently enforceable in 21st century America.
Comments / 4