ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHBpm_0gyD9UW000

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday approved Boeing’s inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The FAA approved Boeing’s proposal that requires specific inspections to verify the condition of the airplane meets requirements and that all work has been completed, a move that should allow Boeing to resume deliveries in August after it halted them in May 2021, the sources said.

On July 17, Boeing told reporters it was “very close” to restarting 787 deliveries.

The FAA referred questions about the approval to Boeing. “We don’t comment on ongoing certifications,” the agency said.

Boeing did not confirm the approval Friday but said it “will continue to work transparently with the FAA and our customers towards resuming 787 deliveries.”

Boeing has faced production issues with the 787 for more than two years. In September 2020, the FAA said it was “investigating manufacturing flaws” in some 787 jetliners.

In the aftermath of two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the FAA pledged to more closely scrutinize Boeing and delegate fewer responsibilities to Boeing for aircraft certification.

Boeing suspended deliveries of the 787 after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method. The FAA had previously issued two airworthiness directives to address production issues for in-service airplanes and identified a new issue in July 2021.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said this week on an investor call that it had 120 of the 787s in inventory and was “making progress completing the necessary rework to prepare them for delivery.” Boeing is “producing at very low rates and we’ll continue to do so until deliveries resume, gradually returning to 5 airplanes per month over time.”

The planemaker had only resumed deliveries in March 2021 after a five-month hiatus before halting them again. Friday’s approval came after lengthy discussions with the FAA.

The regulator had said it wanted Boeing to ensure it “has a robust plan for the re-work that it must perform on a large volume of new 787s in storage” and that “Boeing’s delivery processes are stable.”

The FAA said in February it would retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident “Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards.”

The agency’s then-administrator, Steve Dickson, told Reuters in February the FAA needed from Boeing “a systemic fix to their production processes.”

A plane built for American Airlines is likely to be the first 787 airplane delivered by Boeing since May 2021, sources said. That could come as soon as next month. American Airlines said last week on an earnings call it expects to receive nine 787s this year, including two in early August.

Boeing in January disclosed a $3.5 billion charge due to 787 delivery delays and customer concessions, and another $1 billion in abnormal production costs stemming from production flaws and related repairs and inspections.

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

US regulators will certify first small nuclear reactor design

On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it would be issuing a certification to a new nuclear reactor design, making it just the seventh that has been approved for use in the US. But in some ways, it's a first: The design, from a company called NuScale, is a small modular reactor that can be constructed at a central facility and then moved to the site where it will be operated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
americanmilitarynews.com

Northrop Grumman CEO: We can build a next-generation fighter

Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Dickson
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rework#Business Industry#Linus Business#Max
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

Boeing shares rise as strike averted, FAA clears plan to resume 787 deliveries

Boeing's shares jumped 5.4% in the premarket on Monday after news that the company averted a strike and secured FAA approval to resume major aircraft deliveries. A Boeing union of 2,500 employees was scheduled to go on strike Monday, but instead announced they will hold a vote on the company's new contract offer on Wednesday. The strike would have gutted production at three defense plants in the U.S.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

GM, Volkswagen, And The US Postal Service: Top EV News July 29, 2022

This week, we have a compelling EV news about General Motors, Volkswagen, and the US Postal Service: Our Top EV News for the week of July 29, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Reuters

Reuters

523K+
Followers
346K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy