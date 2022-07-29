Police face increased violence, as number of fallen officers in Ohio grows since 2019

dayton247now.com
Man who shot Pennsylvania state trooper also had role in Ohio murder-for-hire plot
A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio. State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa. The wounded […]
WATCH: Law enforcement procession for Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement, family, friends, and the community will gather and say goodbye on Sunday to Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 24 after responding to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park near South Charleston.
'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy
Matthew Yates, 41, was shot and killed following a shooting at a mobile home park last week — By Sydney Dawes. Springfield News-Sun HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clark County organizations, businesses and community members continue to raise funds for the family of the Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the shooting at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
At least 1 person hurt in stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Dayton, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place in the 200 block of Chain Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. At least one person was taken to...
Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates visitation and influence he left on the community
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --- At Deputy Matthew Yates' visitation today at Springfield's First Christian Church, the community said their farewells. The passing of Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Yates left a lot of members of the community heartbroken. Yates was responding to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park...
West Virginia man sentenced to over 8 years for possessing 913 grams of ‘meth’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
Missing trafficked teen found in Ohio, reunited with mother
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking missing earlier this week has been found. Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios has been reunited with her mother in Mexico after being a victim of human trafficking and human smuggling, according to Columbus police. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and […]
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
Man shot dead after home invasion in Shelby County
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Sidney man was shot after trying to gain entry to a home on Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 2900 block of North Kuther Road, in regards to a man at the front door trying to gain entry to the residence, according to a news release.
Clearcreek Township officer shot in head discharged from hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Warren County police officer has been released from rehab after being shot in the line of duty earlier this month. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on State Route 48 on July 12.
Jury: Deputy acted lawfully shooting suspect who hit him with car
Deputy Michael Profitt, 25, was not indicted for the shooting of 24-year-old Brooklyn Frazier, of Columbus. Frazier was later convicted for the February 22 incident, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jury finds Columbus man who fired ‘barrage’ of shots at victims guilty of murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury handed down a guilty verdict to a Columbus man Thursday after he shot and killed two people in 2020. Following a nine-day trial, Rashad Short, 30, was found guilty of two separate murder charges and other criminal counts stemming from the 2020 shooting deaths of a 21-year-old and a […]
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Miami Valley Hospital security guard killed by inmate leaves message to family in Bible
CARLISLE, Ohio — Darrell Holderman was many things to many people. He was a father and grandfather. "A best friend," said his grandson, Isaac Clark. Holderman was also a Marine and a Vietnam Veteran. "A hero ... and Macho Man," Clark said. Clark can't help but smile when he...
Governor DeWine announces recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The recommendations, which are part of...
Marijuana Eradication Operation Seizes Hundreds of Plants in Pickaway and Fairfield County
Pickaway – Over the past week most towns in Easern Pickaway and the West side of Fairfield county have reported a helicopter circling overhead at close range, now they have reported that hundreds of plants were seized in the drug bust. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the...
An ACLU suit contends Ohio is violating due process rights for abortion clinics
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project and Planned Parenthood Federation of America is asking a court to rule for them in a seven-year-old lawsuit over a state law that requires abortion clinics to have a written transfer agreement with local hospitals.
3 Butler Co. men arrested, accused of online romance, gold investment scheme
CINCINNATI — Outside the federal courthouse in downtown Cincinnati, Frank Anane, Eric Asumang and Andrew Ansong had little to say Friday. "I'm with Channel 5. Would any of y'all care to share a thought about what happened and the charges against you?" WLWT investigator Todd Dykes asked the men.
Judge approves restrictions to court records in case of ex-assistant prosecutor charged with rape
DAYTON — A former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor made his first appearance in court on the other side of the law after being indicted on sexual assault charges earlier this month. >>I-TEAM: FBI investigating handling of rape case involving former asst. prosecutor, sources say. John Amos, 50, appeared in...
