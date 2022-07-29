ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Police face increased violence, as number of fallen officers in Ohio grows since 2019

By Allison Walker
dayton247now.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dayton247now.com

Comments / 3

Related
dayton247now.com

WATCH: Law enforcement procession for Deputy Yates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement, family, friends, and the community will gather and say goodbye on Sunday to Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 24 after responding to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park near South Charleston.
police1.com

'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy

Matthew Yates, 41, was shot and killed following a shooting at a mobile home park last week — By Sydney Dawes. Springfield News-Sun HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clark County organizations, businesses and community members continue to raise funds for the family of the Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the shooting at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hurt in stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Dayton, according to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place in the 200 block of Chain Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. At least one person was taken to...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
County
Clark County, OH
Clark County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced to over 8 years for possessing 913 grams of ‘meth’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing trafficked teen found in Ohio, reunited with mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking missing earlier this week has been found. Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios has been reunited with her mother in Mexico after being a victim of human trafficking and human smuggling, according to Columbus police. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Parsons
Person
Matthew Yates
dayton247now.com

Man shot dead after home invasion in Shelby County

SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Sidney man was shot after trying to gain entry to a home on Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 2900 block of North Kuther Road, in regards to a man at the front door trying to gain entry to the residence, according to a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Police Reform#Fbi#Crime Control
Lima News

Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County

LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine announces recommendations for Post-Release Control Supervision in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he has directed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to implement new recommendations to improve the post-release control supervision of former prison inmates in halfway houses and other community corrections programs. The recommendations, which are part of...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOUB

An ACLU suit contends Ohio is violating due process rights for abortion clinics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project and Planned Parenthood Federation of America is asking a court to rule for them in a seven-year-old lawsuit over a state law that requires abortion clinics to have a written transfer agreement with local hospitals.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy