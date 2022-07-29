ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

‘You can shoot the reporter’: Man accused of burning dog has bond increased after threat

By David Royer, Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qsy7d_0gyD0kRH00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man accused of setting a dog on fire last month in a case covered heavily by media had his bond amount increased this week when it was revealed he threatened to shoot news reporters who came to his Nutbush, Tennessee, house.

Quishon Brown, 43, is in the Shelby County Jail on felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and setting fire to personal property, and a misdemeanor count of assault, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said.

Man charged with setting dog on fire

Brown was arrested July 12 after he reportedly doused a one-year-old dog in accelerant and set her on fire on June 20. When he was shown pictures of the burned dog, he reportedly said, “I did good with her.”

The dog, Riona, is recovering after she was taken in by a rescue group. She suffered fourth-degree burns over 60% of her body.

Dog set on fire gets gifts, love from around the globe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Cxbb_0gyD0kRH00
Riona (Courtesy of Mallory McLemore)

Brown was arrested after someone shared surveillance video of the incident. He reportedly told neighbors that whoever gave the video to the police and the media “is going to have their houses burned down.”

Brown’s original $5,000 bond was revoked July 22 when it was found he had another dog at his property, violating the terms of his bail conditions.

Man accused of setting dog on fire arrested again

While in jail, prosecutors said he had a telephone conversation with a woman at his house. The woman told him that news reporters had knocked on the door to his house seeking comment on his case.

The call was recorded and was played in court Wednesday.

In the recording, according to Weirich’s office, Brown says, “You can shoot people when they come on your property. You can shoot the reporter. Wait ’til I get out. I’m going to shoot them, and I’m going to tell them I’m going to shoot them.”

Judge Louis Montesi then set Brown’s bond at $150,000.

Brown’s next court date is Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
WATN Local Memphis

Missing child safely located, Memphis police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
OAKLAND, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Shelby County, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#Violent Crime
actionnews5.com

Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn. The suspect is in custody, and the...
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
Mighty 990

5 Robberies in Shelby County in Less Than 60 Minutes

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public after five people were robbed in their driveways within an hour this week. In each case from the Tuesday incidents, police said the robbers were allegedly armed with multiple weapons, used threatening language, and told the victims, “Give me all your money or I’ll kill you,” before they drove away in what is believed to be a black Kia.
actionnews5.com

Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a hit-and-run incident on Park Avenue and Estate Drive on Sunday morning at 1:31 a.m. Police said a man was found dead in the roadway. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Covington man accused of lying about robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

On-duty MPD officer cited after running traffic light, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was cited Thursday after he reportedly ran a traffic light while on duty. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a police officer at the intersection of Person Avenue and Elvis Presley Boulevard. The officer involved, the driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com

Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the young boy who was struck while crossing East Parkway on Wednesday say he tragically did not survive his injuries. 14-year-old William McConnell was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the crash, but was later pronounced brain-dead, family say. “With William’s loving spirit...
actionnews5.com

Midtown neighborhood sees uptick in crime, long-time resident hopes for change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Midtown neighborhood is seeing an unusual uptick in crime. “I was just sitting in my study and saw blue lights go by through the window,” said Barry Anderson, a man who’s lived in the Vollintine-Evergreen Historic District for over 20 years. “Naturally, I went outside to see what was going on.”
localmemphis.com

Do you know this man? He's wanted for a carjacking in the Crosstown Concourse parking garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who carjacked a woman in the parking garage at Crosstown Concourse last Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, a man approached a woman and her friend while they were sitting inside a 2016 Nissan Rogue, police said. The man was armed with a handgun, demanded the two to give him their money and to get out of the car.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Memphis Homeowner Stops Thief with Gun

A good guy with a gun stopped a burglar who tried to steal from his Southwest Memphis property Tuesday, according to law enforcement. Memphis police said an alarm alerted the homeowner of the thief inside a storage shed attached to his house. Andrew Patterson, 39, was allegedly inside removing the...
actionnews5.com

4 people transported to hospital after car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a car crash on Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive on Sunday just after 2 a.m. Police say four victims were transported to the hospital. One victim was pronounced dead.
actionnews5.com

Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy