Rockland mom who lost son on 9/11 outraged over Saudi-funded LIV tournament at Trump's Bedminster course

A Rockland mother who lost her son on 9/11 is speaking out against the Saudi-funded LIV tournament that is taking place in New Jersey.

Alison Crowther didn't hold back her feelings Friday about what she thought of the athletes participating in the golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Crowther's son, Welles Crowther, was an equities trader who worked in the south tower of the World Trade Center. He's believed to have saved at least 12 people during the 9/11 attacks before he died at the age of 24.

Crowther issued a message to the golfers.

"I would say to them how very disappointed and actually disgusted I am by their willingness to participate in the charade," says Crowther.

Families from New York and Washington, D.C. protested at the tournament.