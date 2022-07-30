'Be a superhero not a bully.' Banners displaying anti-bullying message posted at town of Yorktown parks

The town of Yorktown launched a new anti-bulling campaign Friday by displaying banners with a strong message at local parks.

The campaign comes after a boy with Down syndrome was bullied at Granite Knolls Park last month. Tara Burns, the mother of 8-year-old Riley, says her son was called names and was hit with a toy.

The town immediately jumped into action and even named Riley junior supervisor for the month of July.

Banners displayed across a number of parks show the message, "Be a superhero not a bully."

"We wanted to send a strong message as a town, as a community and as a town board that we stand up to bullies," says Town Supervisor Matt Slater.

Burns says everyone should be playing together. She says the message is really true - "just be a superhero."

Slater says Riley is a great ambassador for the community.

"He's a great ambassador to really teach people of all ages about why it's important to be a superhero and not a bully, and that's the message that we want to send," says Slater.

The town says bullying will not be tolerated.