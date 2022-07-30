ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Islanders buy 25,000 Mega Millions tickets before big drawing

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Islanders purchased 25,000 Mega Million tickets and said they'd split the jackpot between full season ticket subscribers, staff and the Islanders Children's Foundation if they won.

