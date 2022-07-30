Islanders buy 25,000 Mega Millions tickets before big drawing
The Islanders purchased 25,000 Mega Million tickets and said they'd split the jackpot between full season ticket subscribers, staff and the Islanders Children's Foundation if they won.
