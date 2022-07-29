ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KUNR announces new general manager

By KUNR Public Radio
kunr.org
 4 days ago
anash.org

Chabad Learning Center to Open in Reno, Nevada

Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz, along with their son Pinny, will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Known...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group

Read or listen to news headlines for Monday, August 1, 2022. Reno, Sparks, Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group. The Reno and Sparks City Councils, as well as the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners, voted to establish a cooperative emergency response working group. The three governing bodies have expressed concern about what they call a “regional fragmentation” of emergency resources. They have agreed to a set of guiding principles in order to identify flaws in the current system. Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz said that jurisdictional boundaries are disorganized and have created inefficiencies.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
kunr.org

USDA to spend $400 million to expand rural broadband

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the department is investing more than $400 million to provide broadband service to rural residents, businesses and tribal communities in 11 states. Vilsack spoke Thursday in Reno, Nevada, at the headquarters of internet provider Uprise. The company is getting $27 million in grants to launch...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hot August Nights Begins Locally

Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 2, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Gardnerville Town Board members will open their meeting with a moment of silence in honor of former Town Board Chairwoman and East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones. A memorial service for Jones is 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville. The town board meets 4:30 p.m. at its offices on 1407 Main St.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson artist helps promote businesses with her own

From Yoda eating a pizza at Chicago Mike’s and the Minions celebrating birthday parties at the Ironwood Cinema, Murals and Windows by LoLo is capturing attention for businesses across Douglas County. Carson City resident Lowri McGill paints murals, characters and messages for businesses in Douglas County, Carson City, Lake...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Negotiating from the Shadows: Man Behind Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center

It's one of the of biggest economic drivers in Northern Nevada: the massive industrial park just east of Reno, home to Tesla, Switch, Google, Walmart and more than 100 other big businesses. While we hear about the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center all the time, there's a story behind this giant piece of Nevada's economy that we hadn't heard about: the never-been-told story of its owner, Roger Norman.
RENO, NV
SFGate

Treasures from 1857 'Ship of Gold' shipwreck showing in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A mysterious daguerreotype of a woman and a pair of jeans possibly made by Levi Strauss himself are among nearly 1,000 Gold Rush-era treasures recovered from the fabled “Ship of Gold” now on display in Reno. Since their recovery between the late 1980s...
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

People: Paul Hauptman named dean of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and chief academic officer for Renown Health

Paul Hauptman has been named dean of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and chief academic officer for Renown Health. Hauptman is a nationally recognized investigator in outcomes assessment in advanced heart failure, the evaluation of cardiac care delivery and clinical trials. Hauptman currently serves as dean at the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine-Knoxville and chief academic officer at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He begins his appointment on Oct. 17.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center Using Wastewater to Attract New Business

In 2014, Tesla made a deal to build its massive "Gigafactory One" just outside of Reno. That move brought the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, or TRI, national fame. Today, 25,000 people work on site, at more than 100 different businesses. But they're still trying to grow. And they're building a first-of-its-kind water system in the middle of the desert to do that.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why are campaign signs still up?

Reno, NEV — From the Ask Joe file, our viewer Geoffrey Miller wrote in asking about campaign signs. He wants to know why so many are still up even though the primary election has come and gone?. Here's what I found out:. There are different rules depending on whether...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Brush fire creates smoke in south Reno neighborhood Monday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke can be seen in a south Reno neighborhood due to a late afternoon brush fire on Monday. Around 3:10 p.m., Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) responded to a fire on Kinney Lane and Lakeside Drive. Upon arrival, crews were met with rapid flames.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward

A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Fourth Annual Garlic Fest happening July 30

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jolene Cook and Crystal Leon join Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss the 4th Annual Garlic Fest this weekend. More information can be found at their Facebook page.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday

Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Initial results of herbicide use in Tahoe Keys promising

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Initial observations of the Tahoe Keys Aquatic Invasive Species Controls Method Test shows promise but the test is far from over. The first of a three year methods test is two months underway and scientists are already seeing promising results. The CMT is testing...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Reno tops U.S. list for home price reductions

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Across the United States, Reno is at the top of the list for home price reductions. An article was done by Realtor.com showcasing the 10 cities where sellers are slashing prices for their homes the most. News 4 & Fox 11...
RENO, NV

