Nintendo’s Super Mario World Turns Exactly 1-Billion Seconds Old Today, Here’s a Look Back

Sony will be shutting down its Accolades feature on the PlayStation 5 in fall 2022 due to low engagement. The PS5 launched in 2020 with a brand new UI and set of features. Some, such as the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, were highly advertised and marketed, while others were hidden in the system’s settings. As the console has been on the market for a number of years now, there have been many updates that have added new features fans have been requesting, such as VRR, gamelists, and 1440p support in the near future. One obscure multiplayer feature will be removed in a future update, however.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 55 MINUTES AGO