Nintendo’s Super Mario World Turns Exactly 1-Billion Seconds Old Today, Here’s a Look Back

TechRadar
Demon's Souls falls to its lowest price yet on PS5 - get it now for only £20
If Monday wasn't already tough enough and you're a glutton for more punishment, then here's the PS5 remake of the brutal RPG Demon's Souls for its lowest ever price - it's now just £20 at Currys (opens in new tab). Yep, the game that arguably started it all with...
hypebeast.com
'Outer Wilds' Is Getting a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Update In September
Annapurna Interactive and Mobius Digital‘s Outer Wilds is finally getting a current-gen update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in September. The critically-acclaimed game was originally launched back in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and quickly become one of the publisher’s highest-rated games, earning a 10/10 on Steam, an 85/100 on Metacritic and a whole host of awards including Best Indie Game at the 2019 Golden Joystick Awards and Best Game and Game Design at the 2020 British Academy Games Awards.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Feature
A new Nintendo Switch Online update comes with all the usual "minor changes," but it also comes with a new feature. Those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED will be happy to know that the new Nintendo Switch Online update -- Version 2.2.0 -- comes with a new feature involving friend codes. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with any new NES, SNES, N64, or Sega Genesis games.
Digital Trends
PlayStation reenters the handheld gaming scene with special edition Backbone
PlayStation is returning to the handheld gaming scene … sort of. Today, PlayStation and Backbone announced their partnership and launched the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. This device serves as a mobile gaming controller that players can use with the PS Remote Play app on their iOS phones.
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
You can use those sweet new Nintendo 64, NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis controllers on Steam now
All of the Nintendo Online classic controllers now work with Steam Input. Steam Input now supports those lovely new Nintendo Online classic controllers, thanks to yesterday's patch (opens in new tab). Steam Input is Valve's built-in software for letting people use whatever controller they like, and mapping the buttons and functions properly so a game recognizes them even if it only officially supports the Xbox gamepad.
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review Roundtable: A True Top-Tier Nintendo Franchise? - NVC 622
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is here at last and we’re joined by Digital Foundry producer John Linneman, IGN contributor Travis Northup, and Axe of the Blood God co-host Nadia Oxford to break down the Nintendo Switch’s massive new RPG! Plus, we discuss Nintendo Switch’s tech in Year 5, ponder what happened to Digimon Survive, and discuss the release of Wave 2 of Mario Kart’s Booster Courses!
Digital Trends
PS5 is losing an obscure multiplayer feature you didn’t know about
Sony will be shutting down its Accolades feature on the PlayStation 5 in fall 2022 due to low engagement. The PS5 launched in 2020 with a brand new UI and set of features. Some, such as the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, were highly advertised and marketed, while others were hidden in the system’s settings. As the console has been on the market for a number of years now, there have been many updates that have added new features fans have been requesting, such as VRR, gamelists, and 1440p support in the near future. One obscure multiplayer feature will be removed in a future update, however.
‘I’m doing puzzles that may take 10 years to solve’: Animal Well, a mysterious video game time capsule
In an industry notorious for neglecting its past, one developer is trying to make a game that will be playable (and enigmatic) long into the future
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss' Most Anticipated Game is a PlayStation Exclusive
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has revealed what his most anticipated game is at the moment and it's a game that will only be on PlayStation, at least for the foreseeable future. Xbox currently doesn't have any major first-party games coming this fall as the platform holder was betting big on Bethesda's Starfield eating up everyone's time. Sadly, the game was delayed from November 2022 to some undisclosed date in 2023. As of right now, the game is slated to release in the first half of next year, much to the disappointment of fans who were looking to dig deep into Bethesda's highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch performance analysis
If you are interested in purchasing the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 action role-playing game which launched late last month on July 29th 2022. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created an in-depth tech review checking the performance you can expect when playing the game on your Nintendo Switch. The game has been developed by Monolith Soft and published by Nintendo exclusively for the Switch console and like its predecessors offers gamers a large open world environment to explore.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course DLC Wave 2: Full Course List, Release Date
Nintendo have announced the release date for Wave 2 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course DLC. Here's what you need to know.
Ars Technica
2K relents to fans, turns servers back on for abandoned “4v1” online game
From a preservation standpoint, the modern shift to "always-online" video games has been a disaster. We've seen it repeatedly: A developer stops "supporting" an online game, and then the rug is pulled out from fans who might try to hack their way into playing the game among friends, leaving all access in tatters.
technewstoday.com
Best Mario Games for Nintendo Switch in 2022
Our beloved Mario has evolved from 2D pixel art to 3D render, never losing the character that charmed players back in the NES days. The greatest Mascot of Nintendo has overtaken the gaming industry with the Nintendo Switch game console that delivers versatile gameplay anywhere with friends and families. With...
dotesports.com
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s new ice cream-themed course is coming to Mario Kart Tour on mobile
Nintendo has finally announced a release date of Aug. 4 for the upcoming DLC courses arriving in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The soon-arriving second wave consists of eight courses, similar to the first wave that launched in March. The majority of the tracks are based around tracks present in previous...
CNET
The Best PSVR Games to Try On a PS5
We're still a little ways away from the PlayStation VR2, but there are plenty of PSVR games you can play right now on the PlayStation 5. You will, of course, need the original PlayStation VR headset to play them. The PSVR has held on as a surprisingly good doorway to...
ComicBook
Minecraft Amiibos Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
The long-awaited Super Smash Bros. amiibo for Minecraft characters Steve and Alex are coming very soon. Amiibo are some of the most interesting and unique products from Nintendo, spawned during the time of the toys to life genre craze. Although that genre crashed and burned, leaving no real trace of a future in its demise, amiibo lived on. Although they're not as reliant on specific games as other toys to life projects, amiibo spawned a frenetic following. Namely, they're really well-made figures based on iconic characters that typically grant players access to in-game items that otherwise wouldn't be accessible. The latest wave of figures center around two Minecraft characters and they're coming very soon.
