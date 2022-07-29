UVA Health giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in our area

www.cbs19news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC12
COVID Vaccine to be updated to target BA.5, UVA Health says current vaccine is still effective
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The BA.5 COVID-19 variant is currently the most dominant strain, but UVA Health says the original vaccine is still doing its part in keeping people safe. The first COVID-19 vaccines targeted the original strain. Now, drug companies are working to update this to the more dominant...
NBC 29 News
After fentanyl took their child’s life, Charlottesville parents are fighting for change
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voices for the Voiceless held an event to create awareness about the dangers of fentanyl on Saturday, July 30. The Green family sponsored this event. They lost their son to a fentanyl overdose, and hope these events can help advocate for the passing of Virginia House Bill No. 1356.
cbs19news
A UVA health doctor received funding to support the playground at Penn Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A UVA health doctor is receiving funds from the American Osteopathic College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for a playground at Pen Park. The playground will be for those with all abilities. The money will go to the board of communications for the park. This...
WHSV
A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA earlier this month for unvaccinated adults and is set to come to the commonwealth in mid-August. Novavax differs from other common vaccines because it uses protein subunits to fight the virus, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
First communications board installed at Pen Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village, an organization that has dedicated itself to designing an all-abilities playground here in Charlottesville, has installed their new communications board at Pen Park. This is the first communications board to be installed in a Charlottesville park. The communications board was funded by a...
cbs19news
Local mom creates business to help provide postpartum support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Tara Cannon the owner of Milk and Cradle is giving support to Charlottesville women as a certified breastfeeding specialist and postpartum doula care. The inspiration came from her own experience of giving birth to twins at just 31 weeks. “You know outside looking in for this business...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
cbs19news
Albemarle County business moving and expanding
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County business is growing. On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Potter’s Craft Cider will be relocating to the Woolen Mills District. According to a release, the hard cider producer will be expanding its production operation to meet growing out-of-state demand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Livability.com is again putting Charlottesville on its Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. This year, the site’s list was centered around mid-sized cities. Out of 2,300 cities, Charlottesville placed number 22, while Virginia Beach placed number 43. “Some of the highlights of the...
Virginia first responders help Texas crews battle wildfires
Virginia first responders took a trip to Texas to give crews a well-earned break from fighting wildfires.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville financial advisor gives advice to plan for recession
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row, which is causing some economists to debate whether or not the country is in a recession. To be in a recession, the National Bureau of Economic Research has to classify it as such. The bureau has not done that.
cbs19news
Jefferson Swim League Championship returns to normal after 2 years of Covid-19 restrictions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19SPORTS)--The pool at the UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center has been quiet as the UVA Swim and Dive team are on vacation break but today it saw it's normal action again as more than a 1600 swimmers descended on the AFC for the 56th annual Jefferson Swim League Championship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Museum tells Virginia county's story of segregated education
There are a few more weeks of summer vacation left and supporters of the John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center museum hope people can learn about the history of segregated education
rewind1051.com
Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
NBC12
Gov. Youngkin announces hardscape manufacturer to invest $55.6M in Hanover County
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that manufacturer Unilock plans to invest millions into building a new campus in Hanover County. The company will use $55.6 million to build four new production facilities at 17000-17500 Washington Highway in Doswell - creating 50 new jobs. In a...
cbs19news
Police investigating racist fliers found in Albemarle County community
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after racist fliers were found in an area community. An officer was sent to the Cascadia community, in the Pantops area, Friday after police received a report concerning the fliers. The flier appears to come from the...
Virginia Business
CVTC property inches closer to redevelopment
Once home to more than 3,600 people with intellectual disabilities and other conditions, the Central Virginia Training Center property in Amherst County is drawing closer to a different future. In June, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law the latest state budget, which removed $25 million in tax obligations from the 350-acre site, making it more palatable to developers.
cbs19news
City Treasurer's Office resuming passport application processing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s Treasurer’s Office is set to resume processing passport applications. The office originally started processing such applications in 2018 but suspended this service during the COVID-19 pandemic. People who are applying for their first passport, people under the age of 16, people who...
cbs19news
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
Comments / 0