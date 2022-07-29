ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA Health giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in our area

By Franklin Spain
cbs19news
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

A new COVID-19 vaccine: who it’s for and how it works

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA earlier this month for unvaccinated adults and is set to come to the commonwealth in mid-August. Novavax differs from other common vaccines because it uses protein subunits to fight the virus, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Health
Charlottesville, VA
Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
NBC 29 News

First communications board installed at Pen Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village, an organization that has dedicated itself to designing an all-abilities playground here in Charlottesville, has installed their new communications board at Pen Park. This is the first communications board to be installed in a Charlottesville park. The communications board was funded by a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local mom creates business to help provide postpartum support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Tara Cannon the owner of Milk and Cradle is giving support to Charlottesville women as a certified breastfeeding specialist and postpartum doula care. The inspiration came from her own experience of giving birth to twins at just 31 weeks. “You know outside looking in for this business...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County business moving and expanding

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County business is growing. On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Potter’s Craft Cider will be relocating to the Woolen Mills District. According to a release, the hard cider producer will be expanding its production operation to meet growing out-of-state demand.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Covid#General Health#Uva Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
rewind1051.com

Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA
Virginia Business

CVTC property inches closer to redevelopment

Once home to more than 3,600 people with intellectual disabilities and other conditions, the Central Virginia Training Center property in Amherst County is drawing closer to a different future. In June, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law the latest state budget, which removed $25 million in tax obligations from the 350-acre site, making it more palatable to developers.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

City Treasurer's Office resuming passport application processing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s Treasurer’s Office is set to resume processing passport applications. The office originally started processing such applications in 2018 but suspended this service during the COVID-19 pandemic. People who are applying for their first passport, people under the age of 16, people who...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy