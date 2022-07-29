www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerSeattle, WA
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks announced that it will be closing stores in these states by the end of this month.Richard ScottLos Angeles, CA
Related
Buxton, Correa homer as Twins beat Padres 7-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins had a nice bounce-back win against the San Diego Padres, spurred by some big home runs and a big break. All-Star Byron Buxton hit a tying homer in the fourth inning off Joe Musgrove, and Carlos Correa gave the AL Central leaders some breathing room with a two-run shot during a five-run eighth that helped them beat the San Diego Padres 7-4 on Saturday.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 7/29/2022
The New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in South Florida. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. The Mets are riding some momentum, after sweeping the cross-town rival New York Yankees in two...
Yardbarker
Analysis: Grading Mariners' Trade For RHP Luis Castillo
It's that time of year. The stove is finally hot and, while the Mariners may not have turned on the stove, they did crank the dials to 11 when they acquired Reds All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo on Friday night. The price shocked many Mariners fans and excited most Reds fans, but how well did these two teams actually make out?
ESPN
All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo will begin tenure with Seattle Mariners against New York Yankees
HOUSTON -- All-Star Luis Castillo will make his debut for the Seattle Mariners when he starts against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Mariners acquired the right-hander from Cincinnati on Friday, hoping to bolster their rotation as they chase their first playoff berth since 2001. Their postseason drought is the longest in the four major North American professional sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Alvarez hits RBI single in 10th to lift Astros over M's 3-2
HOUSTON -- — When the Seattle Mariners took a chance by pitching to Houston's Yordan Alvarez instead of walking him with two on and one out in the 10th inning Sunday, the All-Star slugger was determined to take advantage of the opportunity. “I just got focused and said I...
Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2
SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
Yardbarker
Álvarez Walks Off Mariners for Astros' Series Win
Yordan Álvarez entered the box with a base open in the bottom of the 10th inning in a tied contest. The Seattle Mariners—who deployed Brennan Bernardino in his major league debut—pitched to the best hitter in Major League Baseball, and it didn't end in their favor. Álvarez...
Mariners Awaiting MRI Results on Julio Rodriguez’s Hand Injury
Seattle Mariners fans are awaiting news on the condition of All-Star rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who was hit on the hand by a pitch in the eighth inning of Saturday’s win over the Houston Astros. Rodriguez swung at the pitch and missed, then was hit on the back of...
Comments / 0