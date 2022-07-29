ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, Correa homer as Twins beat Padres 7-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins had a nice bounce-back win against the San Diego Padres, spurred by some big home runs and a big break. All-Star Byron Buxton hit a tying homer in the fourth inning off Joe Musgrove, and Carlos Correa gave the AL Central leaders some breathing room with a two-run shot during a five-run eighth that helped them beat the San Diego Padres 7-4 on Saturday.
Yardbarker

Analysis: Grading Mariners' Trade For RHP Luis Castillo

It's that time of year. The stove is finally hot and, while the Mariners may not have turned on the stove, they did crank the dials to 11 when they acquired Reds All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo on Friday night. The price shocked many Mariners fans and excited most Reds fans, but how well did these two teams actually make out?
ESPN

All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo will begin tenure with Seattle Mariners against New York Yankees

HOUSTON -- All-Star Luis Castillo will make his debut for the Seattle Mariners when he starts against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Mariners acquired the right-hander from Cincinnati on Friday, hoping to bolster their rotation as they chase their first playoff berth since 2001. Their postseason drought is the longest in the four major North American professional sports.
ESPN

Alvarez hits RBI single in 10th to lift Astros over M's 3-2

HOUSTON -- — When the Seattle Mariners took a chance by pitching to Houston's Yordan Alvarez instead of walking him with two on and one out in the 10th inning Sunday, the All-Star slugger was determined to take advantage of the opportunity. “I just got focused and said I...
CBS Minnesota

Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2

SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
Yardbarker

Álvarez Walks Off Mariners for Astros' Series Win

Yordan Álvarez entered the box with a base open in the bottom of the 10th inning in a tied contest. The Seattle Mariners—who deployed Brennan Bernardino in his major league debut—pitched to the best hitter in Major League Baseball, and it didn't end in their favor. Álvarez...
