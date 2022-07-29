www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
County Commission on primary ballot Tuesday
Much of the makeup of the Butler County Commission for 2023 will be decided in the Aug. 2 Republican Primary – as of the three seats available two will be decided Aug. 2. Of the three seats – District 1, District 4 and District 5 – one is already decided.
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
KWCH.com
KHS holds first-ever vaccine and microchip clinic
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society held its first-ever community vaccine and microchip clinic Saturday. Doors opened at 10 a.m., but around 50 to 75 people were already in line for a few hours. It was held at the evergreen recreation center, donated by the city of Wichita.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
More than a Neighbor: Josh Mueller
Paying the Checkoff. Collecting the Checkoff. Managing the Checkoff. As a rancher, auction market owner and Kansas Beef Council Executive Board member, Josh Mueller sees his Checkoff dollars, as well as those of his family, neighbors and customers, advance the beef industry at each step along the way. He joined the KBC Executive Board more than four years ago and is honored to sit with cattlemen and women from across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cybersecurity firm moving its headquarters to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cybersecurity firm Novacoast is moving its corporate headquarters to Wichita from Santa Barbara, California. The firm, which first came to Wichita last year, currently employs 40 people in software cybersecurity engineering and software development. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve […]
KWCH.com
Frustrated residents say abandoned business attracts vandalism, violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Krispy Krunchy Chicken, located near 13th and Broadway in Wichita, has been closed for months. There were plans to turn the restaurant into a wings and burger joint, but that never happened. Now, residents say it has become a magnet for vandalism and even some violence in that area.
Hotel north of Wichita becoming church and school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita church has taken over a former hotel just north of Wichita. Word of Life Church is turning the former Best Western at I-135 and 53rd Street North into a church, school, and student dormitory. The church’s Life Prep Academy on North Meridian will...
KWCH.com
FF12 breaks down claims in ad opposing constitutional amendment on abortion
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters will soon decide the future of how abortion is regulated in Kansas and if it is a protected right in the state constitution. Many ads focusing on the amendment vote are filling TV screens. That includes those seeking a “Vote No” on the August 2 vote.
RELATED PEOPLE
KVOE
Minimal damage reported, but Emporia’s Panda Express to be closed short-term after Saturday fire
Emporia Fire responded to a small restaurant fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to Panda Express shortly before 4 pm after a wok caught fire. An employee used an extinguisher to get the fire out before fire crews arrived, but in the process the hot gas and other materials went into the exhaust hood system and set it off building-wide.
KVOE
One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday
An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Donald Cooley Ward
Donald Cooley Ward was born in Grey Co. KS to T.C. (Cooley) Ward and Emma Faye (Frank) Ward on May 23rd, 1932. His elementary school years were spent in a one room country school. He then graduated from Copeland High School in 1950 and spent one year at Dodge City Junior College.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Storm Recovery
After suffering from a tragic tornado hit on May 7, 2022, the Andover YMCA is looking forward to a bright future. The Andover YMCA has hosted children ranging from infant to preschool ages in their Y Child Care program every day at the Andover YMCA since they opened. After the tornado in May, they’ve had to pivot – and quickly. With families in need of childcare more than ever after the tornado, the YMCA reacted quickly to ensure they could continue to serve their community as much as they could.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com
U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver
A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Wayne F. Morton
Wayne F. Morton, Age 75, Of El Dorado. Wayne’s life began on November 7, 1946 in El Dorado, KS; the son of C.L. and Thelma (Forshee) Morton. He graduated from El Dorado High School. Wayne served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He was united in marriage to Cassie Pratt in November of 1970, celebrating almost 52 years of marriage. Wayne worked hard for his family and was a member of the Pipefitter’s Union #441. His love of sports brought him to play semi-pro baseball for the Hutchinson Broncos. Wayne was a member of the first inductee class into the El Dorado Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a huge fan of KU basketball, Dodgers baseball and could be found watching three screens at once. Wayne was firm in his faith and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. His greatest joy was his family, which includes his wife, Cassie of El Dorado; son Robert Morton of El Dorado; siblings June (Cecil) Simpson of Jinx, OK and Marvin Morton of Salt Lake City, UT. Wayne passed away on July 27, 2022 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Mort” Morton, father C.L. Morton and mother, Thelma Morton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the El Dorado Baseball Hall of Fame. Please view his obituary online at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
WIBW
Conviction upheld for man accused of shooting that killed Wichita newlywed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Topeka man for his role in the 2014 shooting death of a Wichita woman who had just been married. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,269: State of Kansas v. Thomas Earl Brown Jr., a jury had convicted Brown of first-degree murder and other crimes stemming from the shooting death of Tiffany Davenport-Ray, of Wichita, just after her marriage.
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wichitabyeb.com
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
Lansing inmate dies at hospital
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
Sandwich chain closes original Wichita store, which had been in business since 1978
The other Wichita restaurants will absorb the traffic, the local franchisee said.
KVOE
Olathe truck driver unhurt, but semi tractor unit destroyed by fire near Emporia
An Olathe man escaped injury when his semi caught fire near Emporia on Thursday morning, but the truck’s tractor unit is listed as a total loss. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says deputies, Emporia Fire and Hartford-Neosho Rapids fire were dispatched to Interstate 35 near the Road U intersection at mile marker 138, about five miles east of Emporia’s East Sixth Avenue exit. Early says 55-year-old Gary McDannald was parked on the shoulder when he noticed the engine compartment was on fire. McDannald tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire by using the truck’s extinguisher.
Comments / 1