Wayne F. Morton, Age 75, Of El Dorado. Wayne’s life began on November 7, 1946 in El Dorado, KS; the son of C.L. and Thelma (Forshee) Morton. He graduated from El Dorado High School. Wayne served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He was united in marriage to Cassie Pratt in November of 1970, celebrating almost 52 years of marriage. Wayne worked hard for his family and was a member of the Pipefitter’s Union #441. His love of sports brought him to play semi-pro baseball for the Hutchinson Broncos. Wayne was a member of the first inductee class into the El Dorado Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a huge fan of KU basketball, Dodgers baseball and could be found watching three screens at once. Wayne was firm in his faith and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. His greatest joy was his family, which includes his wife, Cassie of El Dorado; son Robert Morton of El Dorado; siblings June (Cecil) Simpson of Jinx, OK and Marvin Morton of Salt Lake City, UT. Wayne passed away on July 27, 2022 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Mort” Morton, father C.L. Morton and mother, Thelma Morton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the El Dorado Baseball Hall of Fame. Please view his obituary online at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO