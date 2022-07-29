www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
First Look at Bocatto: Eatery and Pasta
A new Italian restaurant has taken over the former Mimi’s Old Town Mexican Restaurant space at 321 N. Mead. Introducing Bocatto: Eatery and Pasta. They recently opened and of course, we had to stop by and check out the new eatery in Old Town. ===========. 321 N Mead, Wichita,...
Ziggy’s Pizza expanding again, planning a fourth Wichita restaurant
Ziggy’s Pizza is expanding again, and this time the beneficiaries will be those who live in and near the Auburn Hills neighborhood. Jamie Verbeckmoes, who opened the first Ziggy’s in Clifton Square with his brother, Ryan, a decade ago, says that they’re planning a new restaurant at 135th and Maple. They’re taking over a space on the end cap of a strip center attached to KANZA bank, which is on the southwest corner of the intersection.
Big Float event takes place on Arkansas river
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A little bit of rain didn’t stop almost 140 people from taking to the water in downtown Wichita on Saturday afternoon. It was all a part of the Big Float event, put on by Wichita Clean Streams, an organization that works to improve and protect the water quality of the Lower […]
A Japanese crepe restaurant is coming to Wichita
Wichita used to have a dedicated crepe food truck along with a restaurant. There was even a crepe pop-up in Derby. They’ve all since closed, leaving us with few options, but a chain with over twenty locations across the country and Canada called T-Swirl Crêpe is making its way to Wichita. No official address was given to me, but I’m being told this will be in east Wichita.
6 new stores coming to Towne East Square
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square has announced that six new stores will soon open there. Starting on the upper level, Pandora jewelry will open next to Von Maur this fall. Skate shoe brand Vans will also open this fall near the center court. Finally, sports apparel store Pro Image will open in August […]
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Tomato fest, Arkansas River float, ‘Wizard of Oz’
A list of some fun things to do in Wichita to say goodbye to July.
Sandwich chain closes original Wichita store, which had been in business since 1978
The other Wichita restaurants will absorb the traffic, the local franchisee said.
‘For sale’ sign that’s been posted at this Wichita restaurant for 2 years is coming down
It’s been a bumpy few years for Chico’s Restaurant — the 48-year-old Mexican restaurant classic that operates at 4407 W. Maple. But finally, the owners have good news to share, said Lupita Cordova Fernandez, who has been running the family restaurant since 1999. This weekend, the “for...
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Donald Cooley Ward
Donald Cooley Ward was born in Grey Co. KS to T.C. (Cooley) Ward and Emma Faye (Frank) Ward on May 23rd, 1932. His elementary school years were spent in a one room country school. He then graduated from Copeland High School in 1950 and spent one year at Dodge City Junior College.
Fatburger now open in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - California burger chain Fatburger has opened its first Kansas location in Wichita. Fatburger & Buffalo Express officially opened Wednesday at 2450 North Greenwich Road. It's the first of three locations in the Wichita market, the company said. The co-branded eatery will serve burgers and wings. It's...
July 29 marks the three months since destructive tornado in Butler, Sedgwick counties
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday marks the three months since a devastating tornado tore through Andover and the southeastern part of Sedgwick County. Since the April 29, 2022 tornado, the City of Andover said 29 building permits and 38 demo permits have been pulled. The United Way has had contact with 107 of the 187 families who made cases following the tornado. Case managers are still contacting the remaining 80 to assess needs.
4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search […]
Intrust Bank Arena Tickets at a Discount
INTRUST Bank Arena is having a big summer deal. Get 4 tickets for $80 to one of four concerts. You can get 4 tickets to one of the below shows for $80 which means you and 3 friends can go to the downtown arena for $20 each + taxes and fees. The catch is you have to purchase 4 at a time to get the deal. This offer is now through Tuesday, August 9th at 11:59pm but the offer is valid only while supplies last so act now!
Novacoast announces new headquarters in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Novacoast, a company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Wichita, KS, effective July 29, 2022. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the...
Yoder water purchase part of Tuesdays Hutchinson City Council meeting
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will consider a request from Reno County and Rural Water District 101 to provide drinking water to the area when the council meets on Tuesday. The district has been dealing with high nitrate levels for the past two years. One way around...
Karen Sue Osborne
Karen Sue Osborne, 79, Andover, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, with her family by her side. Karen is survived by her loving husband Larry Osborne; brother Ralph Peterson and wife Laurel; son Mike Osborne and Stacey Wohlford; daughter Michelle Osborne; grandchildren Jacqueline Martinez, Tiarra Osborne, Cole Ferris, and Haley Ferris; and great-grandchild Emmylou Osborne.
S. Wichita WIC location temporarily closing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Citing staffing shortages, Sedgwick County announced effective Monday, Aug. 1, the Stanley Clinic of the Sedgwick County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program at 1749 S Martinson will be temporarily closed. “Until further notice, clients of the Stanley Clinic will be served at Sedgwick County Health...
Minimal damage reported, but Emporia’s Panda Express to be closed short-term after Saturday fire
Emporia Fire responded to a small restaurant fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to Panda Express shortly before 4 pm after a wok caught fire. An employee used an extinguisher to get the fire out before fire crews arrived, but in the process the hot gas and other materials went into the exhaust hood system and set it off building-wide.
