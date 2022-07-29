ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Comments / 1

Related
wichitabyeb.com

Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene

Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Bocatto: Eatery and Pasta

A new Italian restaurant has taken over the former Mimi’s Old Town Mexican Restaurant space at 321 N. Mead. Introducing Bocatto: Eatery and Pasta. They recently opened and of course, we had to stop by and check out the new eatery in Old Town. ===========. 321 N Mead, Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Ziggy’s Pizza expanding again, planning a fourth Wichita restaurant

Ziggy’s Pizza is expanding again, and this time the beneficiaries will be those who live in and near the Auburn Hills neighborhood. Jamie Verbeckmoes, who opened the first Ziggy’s in Clifton Square with his brother, Ryan, a decade ago, says that they’re planning a new restaurant at 135th and Maple. They’re taking over a space on the end cap of a strip center attached to KANZA bank, which is on the southwest corner of the intersection.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Big Float event takes place on Arkansas river

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A little bit of rain didn’t stop almost 140 people from taking to the water in downtown Wichita on Saturday afternoon. It was all a part of the Big Float event, put on by Wichita Clean Streams, an organization that works to improve and protect the water quality of the Lower […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Dorado, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
wichitabyeb.com

A Japanese crepe restaurant is coming to Wichita

Wichita used to have a dedicated crepe food truck along with a restaurant. There was even a crepe pop-up in Derby. They’ve all since closed, leaving us with few options, but a chain with over twenty locations across the country and Canada called T-Swirl Crêpe is making its way to Wichita. No official address was given to me, but I’m being told this will be in east Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

6 new stores coming to Towne East Square

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square has announced that six new stores will soon open there. Starting on the upper level, Pandora jewelry will open next to Von Maur this fall. Skate shoe brand Vans will also open this fall near the center court. Finally, sports apparel store Pro Image will open in August […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Black Gold#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#American#Bbq
Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Donald Cooley Ward

Donald Cooley Ward was born in Grey Co. KS to T.C. (Cooley) Ward and Emma Faye (Frank) Ward on May 23rd, 1932. His elementary school years were spent in a one room country school. He then graduated from Copeland High School in 1950 and spent one year at Dodge City Junior College.
EL DORADO, KS
KAKE TV

Fatburger now open in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - California burger chain Fatburger has opened its first Kansas location in Wichita. Fatburger & Buffalo Express officially opened Wednesday at 2450 North Greenwich Road. It's the first of three locations in the Wichita market, the company said. The co-branded eatery will serve burgers and wings. It's...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KWCH.com

July 29 marks the three months since destructive tornado in Butler, Sedgwick counties

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday marks the three months since a devastating tornado tore through Andover and the southeastern part of Sedgwick County. Since the April 29, 2022 tornado, the City of Andover said 29 building permits and 38 demo permits have been pulled. The United Way has had contact with 107 of the 187 families who made cases following the tornado. Case managers are still contacting the remaining 80 to assess needs.
KSN News

4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Intrust Bank Arena Tickets at a Discount

INTRUST Bank Arena is having a big summer deal. Get 4 tickets for $80 to one of four concerts. You can get 4 tickets to one of the below shows for $80 which means you and 3 friends can go to the downtown arena for $20 each + taxes and fees. The catch is you have to purchase 4 at a time to get the deal. This offer is now through Tuesday, August 9th at 11:59pm but the offer is valid only while supplies last so act now!
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Novacoast announces new headquarters in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Novacoast, a company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Wichita, KS, effective July 29, 2022. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Karen Sue Osborne

Karen Sue Osborne, 79, Andover, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, with her family by her side. Karen is survived by her loving husband Larry Osborne; brother Ralph Peterson and wife Laurel; son Mike Osborne and Stacey Wohlford; daughter Michelle Osborne; grandchildren Jacqueline Martinez, Tiarra Osborne, Cole Ferris, and Haley Ferris; and great-grandchild Emmylou Osborne.
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

S. Wichita WIC location temporarily closing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Citing staffing shortages, Sedgwick County announced effective Monday, Aug. 1, the Stanley Clinic of the Sedgwick County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program at 1749 S Martinson will be temporarily closed. “Until further notice, clients of the Stanley Clinic will be served at Sedgwick County Health...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy