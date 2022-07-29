Love Island's Billy reveals he hooked up with Islander before entering villa

In Netflix’s new limited series Keep Breathing, Melissa Barrera plays Liv, a New York lawyer whose private plane crashes in the remote Northwest Territory of Canada on her way to the town of Inuvik. Unlike other shows like The Wilds or Yellowjackets which offer intriguing backstories about the lives of crash victims, the six short episodes of Keep Breathing focus solely on Liv’s story rather than an ensemble of survivors. Liv’s reasons for traveling to the remote reaches of the wilderness are unclear initially, but as her story unfolds, we learn about her family history, her romantic relationship with her colleague, Danny (Jeff Wilbusch), and the fact that she has a lot to live for back home. Though we see scenes of Liv’s life in flashbacks and get to know her parents and Danny and her complex relationships with them all, Barrera does the bulk of her acting alone, as she struggles to stay alive in the woods knowing that no one is looking for her, as she searches for food and water and fights against the hallucinations that have set in. Find out who else stars in Keep Breathing in our cast guide.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO