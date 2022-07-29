Love Island's Billy reveals he hooked up with Islander before entering villa

www.digitalspy.com
Gemma is the 'nation's sweetheart'.... according to Iain Stirling!
Iain Stirling's Love Island final prediction as he brands Gemma Owen 'nation's sweetheart'. Iain Stirling's Love Island final prediction as he brands Gemma Owen 'nation'sweetheart'. Is she? Not heard that before. Besides which, I don't think it's appropriate for him to share his views ahead of the outcome given his...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Who Do You Prefer in each Couple?
Please say who(m) you prefer in each couple. Please don't say 'Hate them both' or simiar: make the choice you would say if someone twisted your arm, but it's OK to add a note as I have done in the first comment - ta - Dave... Adam and Paige: PAIGE...
The great one liners
Not the entire scene although the back drop is as good sometimes better than the killer line but what have been your one line comedy sentences from drama comedy or just a killer line that put someone a way and you think he his writing. It's not from a sitcom,...
Neighbours v Holby City finales
I think Neighbours got it 100% right and Holby City 100% wrong. Neighbours was all about nostalgia, the love of the show and it's many characters. Unrealistic maybe but the ending was a happy one especially with Mike and Jane reunited. Holby City chose to mire itself in misery, not...
Jason Herbison finally says why Kylie & Jason didn't have many lines
"Our discussions with Jason (Donovan) and Kylie were always about making a small appearance. They didn’t want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them. Plus more importantly, we also filmed their scenes before I’d written the episode, so whatever we filmed had to fit in with that. I hate to see Kylie copping any criticism – she was nothing short of amazing on the day,” he said.
Why no mention of Paul Robinsons false leg during final week and in the documentary afterwards
This has bugged me for the past week as it was a major storyline when it happened. But it is like it was forgotten about during the final week and the documentary. Does Paul have a peg leg?!! Well I never knew!!! In fact I prefer not to even read threads calling him a villain. The last time I watched Neighbours was the 90s so having now watched the finale, I like to think that Paul is just how I remembered him,
Home and Away star Matt Evans addresses change in fan reactions to Theo
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Matt Evans has addressed the change in fan reactions to Theo. In the soap, Justin falsely reports that Theo has cheated with his studies in mechanics. Facing possible expulsion, Theo is informed that he can prove his abilities by sitting an...
Hollyoaks reveals stalker horror for Cindy in 12 new spoiler pictures
Friday, August 12: Theresa and Verity help Cindy with her efforts. Earlier, she received a chilling phone call, but Tony suggested that grief could be triggering her bipolar disorder. However, the creepy presence at the flat proves that something else is going on here.
Was one of the original judges a last-minute replacement?
I was idly wondering how the first ever episode of Strictly was billed in the Radio Times, as you do, so I looked it up: https://genome.ch.bbc.co.uk/schedules/service_bbc_one_london/2004-05-15#at-18.15. Hosted by Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly, rugby legend Martin Offiah, opera diva Lesley Garrett, EastEnders' Christopher Parker, news presenter Natasha Kaplinsky, actress Claire...
Coronation Street's Yasmeen left terrified in 25 new spoiler pictures
In front of Shona and Sarah, his card is declined. Shona and Sarah are amused as Stephen yells down the phone at his Italian bank.
It looks like Corrie has finally ended its COVID restrictions
A packed night at the Rovers, more on-location scenes, Streetcars and Audrey's finally being seen for the first time in two years. Not to mention more complicated shots/scenes than we'd been getting for most of 2020-2022. I turned it on just as the Rovers was filling up, Jenny looked like...
Bullets dodged
What are the times when you've been pleasantly surprised that a soap didn't go down an obvious story route?. Mine is that I was certain Whitney was going to come back from her solo honeymoon and declare she was pregnant with Callum's baby. Very happy to be wrong about that one!
8 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, it's all change at Salt as Mac agrees to go into partnership with Felicity. Elsewhere, Rose pursues a new relationship to get over Cash, while Nikau becomes nervous when his recent bravery is rewarded. Here's a...
Whose going home tonight ? The final hurdle before the final
Whose going to miss out on that final place on Tomorrows final ?. I personally think it is likely to be Paige and Adam. I’m okay with that . because at least Adam and Paige have been tactile and intimate with eachother eg kissing and cuddling. Bit of a...
‘Keep Breathing’ Cast Guide: Who Stars In The Netflix Series About Stranded Plane Crash Survivor?
In Netflix’s new limited series Keep Breathing, Melissa Barrera plays Liv, a New York lawyer whose private plane crashes in the remote Northwest Territory of Canada on her way to the town of Inuvik. Unlike other shows like The Wilds or Yellowjackets which offer intriguing backstories about the lives of crash victims, the six short episodes of Keep Breathing focus solely on Liv’s story rather than an ensemble of survivors. Liv’s reasons for traveling to the remote reaches of the wilderness are unclear initially, but as her story unfolds, we learn about her family history, her romantic relationship with her colleague, Danny (Jeff Wilbusch), and the fact that she has a lot to live for back home. Though we see scenes of Liv’s life in flashbacks and get to know her parents and Danny and her complex relationships with them all, Barrera does the bulk of her acting alone, as she struggles to stay alive in the woods knowing that no one is looking for her, as she searches for food and water and fights against the hallucinations that have set in. Find out who else stars in Keep Breathing in our cast guide.
Will EastEnders reference the Lionesses' Euro triumph in tonight's show...
They have form after all... Will EastEnders reference the Lionesses' Euro triumph in tonight's show... 27 votes. apparently the monday episode is late? Going by some social media chatter. Posts: 19,643. Forum Member. ✭✭. 01/08/22 - 06:14 #4. Yes. Gardena wrote: ». shades101 wrote: ». Can ir be done as...
Did Peggy really prefer Grant and Phil over Sam?
Sam complains a lot that Peggy preferred her brothers. If you think back to Sam’s return in 2009, Peggy babies her a lot. In 2005, she also did her best to stop Sam from going into prison over den’s death. I wouldn't say so, it just Phil and...
The Baby - Sky Atlantic
A horror-comedy starring Michelle de Swarte and Amira Ghazalla. Has anyone seen this? I think it's currently on Ep5 at Sky Atlantic pace but i binge-watched all 8 episodes over the course of a week. A story about a woman who's bored with her friends being mums or about to become mums and a possessed baby that literally falls into her life which she can't escape from.
[GAME] The X Factor: Ultimate Star Part 4
This series is the Ultimate comeback series part 4, where we will see previous contestants who have made it through to the Live Shows on The X Factor Games before but were eliminated before the Final, giving them a second chance at being crowned the winner!. Auditions. I have selected...
