How Neighbours tricked fans with its emotional finale storyline

tvinsider.com
‘The Walking Dead’ Final Episodes Trailer: They’ll Finish the Fight Together (VIDEO)
How will their story end? And who will tell it? Well, before The Walking Dead says goodbye, things are, of course, going to get very bloody. AMC, at the show’s final San Diego Comic-Con panel, announced that the final episodes will premiere on Sunday, October 2, and released a trailer offering a first look at Season 11C. It fittingly begins with a look at the series through the years, including Rick (Andrew Lincoln) approaching the doors with “Don’t Open. Dead Inside” written across. There are so many moments to relive!
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours boss explains missing footage in UK series finale episode
Neighbours' executive producer Jason Herbison has set the record straight over missing footage in the UK edit of the soap's finale episode. Eagle-eyed fans have been comparing the Australian and UK versions of the final ever episode, which aired on Thursday (July 28) and Friday (July 29) night respectively. A...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours script producer reveals touching moment cut from finale
While the Neighbours finale was a truly touching and important moment in television history, some of the most emotional moments never made it into the final episode. Neighbours script producer and writer Shane Isheev took to Twitter to share his "favourite moment" that he wrote in the finale. And it was a moment that was cut from the episode due to time restraints.
digitalspy.com
16 Neighbours Easter Eggs in final episodes – did you spot them?
You can't accuse the Neighbours team of not having a sense of humour. Ever since the show's axing was announced in February, the episodes have been littered with funny in-jokes and references to the past. Here are 16 of the best examples from recent months. Did you spot them all?
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Sydney Sweeney Discusses How She Really Feels About Filming Spicy Scenes For 'Euphoria'
Sydney Sweeney has taken the small screen by storm in the past year, but the blossoming actress claims there is much more than meets the eye to her on-screen personas. The 24-year-old actress gained major notoriety for her role as Cassie Howard on HBO's Euphoria, where she is often seen baring it all for the camera.
‘NCIS’ Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of This Running Joke With Gibbs
“NCIS” may be a crime drama that is mostly serious, but the cast and characters can still have fun. Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) had a running bit in which he would smack his team in the back of the head — a fan-favorite running joke. The show...
Meet the New Residents of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane and More
New docs on the block! Grey’s Anatomy will feature a few fresh faces when season 19 premieres this fall — and the residents all have very different backstories. During the season 18 finale, which aired in May, viewers said goodbye to Grey Sloan’s surgical residents following the shutdown on the teaching program. The new season will see the return of the program, but the aspiring doctors who are learning from Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her peers will be new.
Popculture
'This is Us' Star Lands New CBS Series After Final Season
Justin Hartley is going from NBC to CBS. Following the end of the fan-favorite tear-jerker drama This Is Us, the former soap opera star is producing and starring in a pilot order to The Never Game, a drama series adaptation of Jeffery Deaver's novel Ken Olin is directing, per Deadline. The order was originally picked up in Sept. 2021. But due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This Is Us, The Never Game was pushed to the off-season. There was also a change in the writer, with Ben Winters replacing Michael Cooney. Winters' script was delivered to CBS in mid-July and was very well received by the network. As a result, it's been fast-tracked to production.
digitalspy.com
Neighbors finale peaks at 3m in overnights - better than any EE/Hollyoaks episode in recent months
Neighbours aired its last ever episode on UK screens yesterday (July 29), closing out an incredible 37 year run. The finale was an emotional one, leaving fans in tears, as the show pulled out all the stops to go out on a high, including bringing back old characters to give them the send off they deserved.
digitalspy.com
Verdict on the Neighbours Finale
Tonight sees the final episode of Neighbours go to air. Did it live up to your expectations? Scores out of 10, please!. It was absolutely excellent. Exceeded my expectations and more. Hugely emotional but very satisfying. The end of an era. I didn’t vote because I haven’t watched Neighibours in...
'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' Is Coming Back for Season 3 on PBS
Fans of period shows like Sanditon, Midsomer Murders, and Hotel Portofino are likely also fans of Miss Scarlet and the Duke, a Victorian-era crime drama that airs on PBS Masterpiece. Season 2 doesn't premiere until October but PBS is letting fans know early that season 3. Here's everything we know...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Howie Danes secret in new episodes
EastEnders spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders has revealed what Howie Danes is hiding from his partner Kim Fox. Howie's relationship with Kim has been going well, but viewers know that he's holding something...
digitalspy.com
Was one of the original judges a last-minute replacement?
I was idly wondering how the first ever episode of Strictly was billed in the Radio Times, as you do, so I looked it up: https://genome.ch.bbc.co.uk/schedules/service_bbc_one_london/2004-05-15#at-18.15. Hosted by Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly, rugby legend Martin Offiah, opera diva Lesley Garrett, EastEnders' Christopher Parker, news presenter Natasha Kaplinsky, actress Claire...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours could return?
It's been reported that Beverley McGarvey, the head of Channel 10, Neighbours' Australian network, has said, it could return in some form - special one-off episodes or reunion shows. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/neighbours/a40754229/neighbours-slim-hope-return/. I rackon they might bring it back for a one-off-special in 3 years time for Neighbours 40th anniversary. I reckon...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours! Susan’s Monologue absolutely killed me
I’m so happy They Gave Susan Kennedy such a beautiful monologue in those closing moments. On top of that her and Karl getting the final scene and “fade to black” before the credits was just absolutely perfection!. I loved it, you have started me off again. I...
digitalspy.com
Will EastEnders reference the Lionesses' Euro triumph in tonight's show...
They have form after all... Will EastEnders reference the Lionesses' Euro triumph in tonight's show... 22 votes. apparently the monday episode is late? Going by some social media chatter. Posts: 19,643. Forum Member. ✭✭. 01/08/22 - 06:14 #4. Yes. Gardena wrote: ». shades101 wrote: ». Can ir be done as...
digitalspy.com
Why no mention of Paul Robinsons false leg during final week and in the documentary afterwards
This has bugged me for the past week as it was a major storyline when it happened. But it is like it was forgotten about during the final week and the documentary. Does Paul have a peg leg?!! Well I never knew!!! In fact I prefer not to even read threads calling him a villain. The last time I watched Neighbours was the 90s so having now watched the finale, I like to think that Paul is just how I remembered him,
‘Leave It to Beaver’ Was Responsible for Bringing the Series Finale to Sitcoms
Leave it to Beaver holds a special place in the hearts of classic TV fans. For more than 200 episodes, the Cleaver family helped viewers learn valuable lessons and made everyone laugh along the way. But the influence of the show on sitcoms in general goes deeper than you might think. The show actually normalized the series finale when it comes to TV sitcoms.
