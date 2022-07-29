Barbie star set to play Amy Winehouse in new biopic

www.digitalspy.com
Amy Winehouse Movie Heats Up as ‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela Emerges as Frontrunner to Play Singer (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” is close to securing its lead. Multiple sources tell Variety that Marisa Abela, one of the stars of HBO and BBC drama “Industry,” is a frontrunner to play Winehouse. It’s believed Abela is in discussions, though the role isn’t yet locked in and a small group of other actors are also believed to be in the mix. As previously reported, the role was always intended to go to a newcomer, and producers have been keen to hire a fresh face rather than go down the pop-star casting route. The scene-stealing Abela...
David Warner, actor known for "Titanic," "Star Trek" and more, has died at 80
David Warner, the stage and screen actor known for dozens of roles spanning genres and decades, has died at 80, his family confirmed on Monday. Warner's relatives shared the news in a statement obtained by CBS News, and originally reported by the BBC, which noted that his death came more than one year after a cancer diagnosis and was caused by health complications related to the illness. He died on Sunday at Denville Hall, a retirement and care home in London where a number of British actors and entertainment industry figures have stayed.
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Netflix NC-17 ‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana de Armas Stuns as Marilyn Monroe
Netflix has released a new trailer and images for its upcoming film, Blonde, a controversial, NC-17 reimagining of Marilyn Monroe’s life that explores the split between her private and public selves. The Gray Man star Ana de Armas plays the blonde bombshell as the story follows her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, the abused daughter of a single mother, to one of the most iconic celebrities in the world. Directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which blurred the line between fact and fiction as it captures the star’s “volatile childhood” through her rise to stardom...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey
Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
Watch Trailer: Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown Star In Upcoming Comedy Film ‘Honk for Jesus’
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in a satirical comedy film titled, Honk for Jesus. Watch the trailer inside.
‘Blonde’: New Images Released Of Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody As Arthur Miller & Bobby Cannavale As Joe DiMaggio In Netflix Pic
Netflix has released some striking new images of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde, which will debut at the Venice Film Festival. Among the images revealed exclusively in Vanity Fair are one of de Armas with Adrien Brody, who portrays her husband Arthur Miller in the buzzed about feature.
Whoopi Goldberg Announces Upcoming ‘Sister Act’ Sequel After 30 Years: “It Feels Right”
Whoopi Goldberg is set to return to the big screen as Sister Mary Clarence, thirty years after the first Sister Act film premiered in 1992. Whoopi confirmed the exciting news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The 66-year-old actress confirmed she’s been trying to make the sequel happen for six years. “I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth.”
‘On The Come Up’ Premiere Date, First Look: Sanaa Lathan’s Feature Directorial Debut Heading To Paramount+ Following Toronto Premiere
Paramount+ has announced that Emmy-nominated Shots Fired actress Sanaa Lathan’s feature directorial debut On the Come Up, from Paramount Pictures’ Players Label, will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S., Canada and Italy on September 23, expanding into additional international territories later this year. (View the first still from the film, making its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, below.)
‘High Noon’ On Broadway: Beloved Hollywood Western To Be Adapted For Stage By ‘Forrest Gump’ Writer Eric Roth
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Broadway will get a Western play for the first time in decades next year when High Noon, a world premiere stage adaptation by Forrest Gump scribe Eric Roth of the Stanley Kramer-produced 1952 film classic, arrives on the New York stage. Michael Arden, whose Once On This Island...
Kate Bush At The BBC
Anyone watch this compilation of Kate's performances on the BBC from the seventies and eighties? It brought back a lot of memories, her first appearance on TOTP in 1978, an apperance on Saturday Night At The Mill where she played two album tracks, and clips from a special she did in 1979. Some of the music was an acquired taste and has dated, but the better known hits still sounded excellent. Also loved the appearance on Wogan from 1985 with Running Up That Hill, where the band bash along on drums and she fires a bow and arrow.
Jay Chou Wants to Be His Own Man on Screen
Click here to read the full article. Acting and directing were not on Jay Chou’s mind when he first began his music career nearly two decades ago. But over the years, he has accumulated several memorable film and TV roles locally in Asia and in Hollywood. And, between music ventures, he has sat in the film director’s chair. “I was born to believe in myself and complete my work on my own,” Chou said in a 2012 interview, discussing his work in acting and directing. “Once I understand how something works, I like to do it myself.” His screen career began in...
Did Peggy really prefer Grant and Phil over Sam?
Sam complains a lot that Peggy preferred her brothers. If you think back to Sam’s return in 2009, Peggy babies her a lot. In 2005, she also did her best to stop Sam from going into prison over den’s death. I wouldn't say so, it just Phil and...
Death Becomes Her
It said a lot about Hollywood and women aging in Hollywood that's still true today. People forget it's groundbreaking effects, which it won an Oscar for. Which is a pity. https://www.goldderby.com/article/2022/death-becomes-her-30th-anniversary/. dee123 wrote: ». The film has just turned 30. Does anyone else like the dark comedy/horror cult classic?. It...
What's your favourite Bruce Willis film?
As Bruce Willis retired from acting earlier this year due to the brain disorder aphasia, I thought I'd ask what you think his best film is. I can only include nine films (plus 'Other') so obviously may have missed your particular favourite. You may think the Die Hard sequels deserve to be included but I thought it's best to have a variety of different films in the options.
Prom 19: Hallé/Elder review – programme full of drama gleams but doesn’t quite spark
Between the vast audience armed with mobile phones and the acoustic quirks of its cavernous dome, the Royal Albert Hall can be a tough place to conjure a musical spell. The Hallé should know, having appeared at the Proms most years since the 1950s. Under their longstanding music director Mark Elder, this year’s programme was nonetheless all about orchestral atmospherics.
Gwyneth Paltrow says nepotism actors have to work “twice as hard” once their foot is in the door
Gwyneth Paltrow recently appeared on an episode of Hailey Bieber's vlog "Who's in My Bathroom". She said children of celebrities have to "work twice as hard" to prove themselves. "As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that...
Colin Farrell Says He Had Panic Attacks While Filming ‘Thirteen Lives’: “It Was Incredibly Nerve Racking”
When Colin Farrell heard that his Thirteen Lives co-star Viggo Mortensen wanted to do the film’s grueling underwater scenes himself rather than rely on a stunt double, he couldn’t resist diving in behind him. “I couldn’t have Viggo take all the glory,” Farrell joked to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night at the premiere of the Ron Howard-directed film. “I might have to blame Viggo for that decision but, you know, in for a penny in for a pound. If Viggo’s in, I’m in.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'House of the Dragon,' 'Thirteen Lives' and MoreWhy Viggo...
