Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Assaulted while walking the dog; fire-setting attempt; business burglary; stolen red Escape

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westseattleblog.com

lynnwoodtimes.com

73-year-old Edmonds man arrested for allegedly killing wife

EDMONDS, Wash., July 31, 2022 – Friday afternoon Edmonds Police Officers and Detectives responded to a death investigation in the 23400 block of 94th Ave W. An adult female was deceased, and an adult male was detained after calling 911. A team from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Bellevue Police seek missing woman, last seen Sunday morning

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police need help finding a woman who went missing Sunday morning. According to authorities, Melissa Katzenberger was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at the Fred Meyer near 148th Ave NE and NE 20th St. She left the area and did not return home. Katzenberger is described...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

'Right place at the right time': Burien police arrest bank robbery suspect in minutes

BURIEN, Wash. - A bank robbery suspect was arrested on Thursday, just minutes after walking out of a bank with cash, authorities say. According to the Burien Police Department (BPD), a man walked inside a local bank in Burien and demanded money from the teller. As soon as the suspect walked outside with the cash, the teller pushed the button, and storefront officer Mark Hayden arrived in a minute and 15 seconds.
BURIEN, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
shorelineareanews.com

LFP Police recover vehicle stolen in Woodinville and other actions

VEHICLE THEFT – 14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On July 17, 2022 around 1pm, a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot while the victim was visiting a business in the area. Deputies were able to obtain security footage. The vehicle was later involved in an eluding incident...
thejoltnews.com

Lacey police arrest one of two alleged LA Fitness thieves

One of two suspects believed to steal from members of a local gym regularly has been arrested, the Lacey Police Department announced Friday. Authorities have been searching for a male and female suspect since last month. The two are accused of stealing personal items and then taking the identities of LA Fitness gym members.
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

One man killed in Tacoma shooting, police searching for a suspect

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say a 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of two men shooting at each other in a parking lot in the 5300 block of S. Orchard St around 5:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive...
TACOMA, WA
nypressnews.com

The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
Daily Mail

Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight

A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood. After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pepper spray released inside southbound light rail, medics respond

SEATTLE - Seattle Firefighters say medics had to evaluate around 10 people Saturday after someone sprayed pepper spray or a similar irritant inside a light rail car. Medics responded to the incident at the Stadium light rail station in the 500 block of S. Royal Brougham Way. Most people walked off the train but a few passengers asked to be evaluated.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Police said the shooting occurred at Isaac Evans Park, which is located in the 29800 block of Green River Road Southeast. Two people were airlifted to the hospital and...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5

FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a tired driver hit a trailer with a boat on northbound I-5 Saturday, knocking the boat into a ditch. The collision happened around 5 p.m. at 70th Ave E in Fife. No injuries were reported and the driver got a ticket for Negligent...
FIFE, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Corner: Third shootout this week in front of Parkland home leaves 12-year-old girl injured

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 28: A man was found dead in Renton after the second shooting this week, a shootout in front of a Parkland home injures two, officers say the same house has had three other shootouts in the past week, DEA and Whatcom County Sheriff arrest 12 in a fentanyl drug bust, and a man has been caught in killing of a woman in her car last Saturday.
PARKLAND, WA

