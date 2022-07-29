WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Assaulted while walking the dog; fire-setting attempt; business burglary; stolen red Escape

BURIEN, Wash. - A bank robbery suspect was arrested on Thursday, just minutes after walking out of a bank with cash, authorities say. According to the Burien Police Department (BPD), a man walked inside a local bank in Burien and demanded money from the teller. As soon as the suspect walked outside with the cash, the teller pushed the button, and storefront officer Mark Hayden arrived in a minute and 15 seconds.

