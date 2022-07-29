WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Assaulted while walking the dog; fire-setting attempt; business burglary; stolen red Escape

westseattleblog.com
lynnwoodtimes.com
73-year-old Edmonds man arrested for allegedly killing wife
EDMONDS, Wash., July 31, 2022 – Friday afternoon Edmonds Police Officers and Detectives responded to a death investigation in the 23400 block of 94th Ave W. An adult female was deceased, and an adult male was detained after calling 911. A team from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab...
Seattle PD in Standoff with Suspect of Failed Burglary Attempt
Seattle, WA: During the evening of July 29, officers were called to the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South in the city of Seattle for a person who had entered a home with the intent to burglarize before finding the home occupied. The victim managed to escape. However, the suspect...
q13fox.com
Bellevue Police seek missing woman, last seen Sunday morning
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police need help finding a woman who went missing Sunday morning. According to authorities, Melissa Katzenberger was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at the Fred Meyer near 148th Ave NE and NE 20th St. She left the area and did not return home. Katzenberger is described...
q13fox.com
'Right place at the right time': Burien police arrest bank robbery suspect in minutes
BURIEN, Wash. - A bank robbery suspect was arrested on Thursday, just minutes after walking out of a bank with cash, authorities say. According to the Burien Police Department (BPD), a man walked inside a local bank in Burien and demanded money from the teller. As soon as the suspect walked outside with the cash, the teller pushed the button, and storefront officer Mark Hayden arrived in a minute and 15 seconds.
shorelineareanews.com
LFP Police recover vehicle stolen in Woodinville and other actions
VEHICLE THEFT – 14000 NE WOODINVILLE DUVALL RD, Woodinville: On July 17, 2022 around 1pm, a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot while the victim was visiting a business in the area. Deputies were able to obtain security footage. The vehicle was later involved in an eluding incident...
Seattle police investigating shooting in University District
An investigation is underway after a shooting in the University District on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of 7th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street. According to police, one person...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey police arrest one of two alleged LA Fitness thieves
One of two suspects believed to steal from members of a local gym regularly has been arrested, the Lacey Police Department announced Friday. Authorities have been searching for a male and female suspect since last month. The two are accused of stealing personal items and then taking the identities of LA Fitness gym members.
3 Injured in Isaac Evans Park Shooting, 1 Airlifted to Hospital
Auburn, WA: Three people were shot in what has been confirmed by local news media and Auburn Police Department as a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park in the 29800 block of Green River Road SE, in the city of Auburn. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting at...
KOMO News
One man killed in Tacoma shooting, police searching for a suspect
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say a 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of two men shooting at each other in a parking lot in the 5300 block of S. Orchard St around 5:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive...
nypressnews.com
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
Woman shot by Everett homeowner after trying to break into house
A woman was shot by a homeowner in Everett after trying to break into his home, according to Everett police. At around 9 a.m. on Friday, Everett police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Baker Avenue. Arriving officers found a woman in her 60s...
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood. After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.
KOMO News
Pepper spray released inside southbound light rail, medics respond
SEATTLE - Seattle Firefighters say medics had to evaluate around 10 people Saturday after someone sprayed pepper spray or a similar irritant inside a light rail car. Medics responded to the incident at the Stadium light rail station in the 500 block of S. Royal Brougham Way. Most people walked off the train but a few passengers asked to be evaluated.
3 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Police said the shooting occurred at Isaac Evans Park, which is located in the 29800 block of Green River Road Southeast. Two people were airlifted to the hospital and...
KOMO News
WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a tired driver hit a trailer with a boat on northbound I-5 Saturday, knocking the boat into a ditch. The collision happened around 5 p.m. at 70th Ave E in Fife. No injuries were reported and the driver got a ticket for Negligent...
'Everything happened so quickly': Father recounts Seattle gun battle that left his son wounded
SEATTLE — What started as a trip to the Pacific Science Center in January 2020 turned into a family's worst nightmare. Coby Clifton told a jury on Friday his family and some friends were walking to catch a ferry to return home when a gun battle between two groups began.
The Crime Corner: Third shootout this week in front of Parkland home leaves 12-year-old girl injured
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 28: A man was found dead in Renton after the second shooting this week, a shootout in front of a Parkland home injures two, officers say the same house has had three other shootouts in the past week, DEA and Whatcom County Sheriff arrest 12 in a fentanyl drug bust, and a man has been caught in killing of a woman in her car last Saturday.
Armed robber in stolen car leads Bonney Lake police on chase
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Two people were arrested after an armed robbery and chase unfolded in Bonney Lake on Thursday morning. At 8:50 a.m., Bonney Lake police officers were dispatched to a robbery with a handgun at a Safeway store in the 21300 block of State Route 410. The...
