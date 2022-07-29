Toronto Market Snaps Monthly Losing Streak as Earnings Impress

money.usnews.com
Related
These 3 Growth Stocks Are At Historic Lows, But Could Be About to Rally
Value investors love to pounce on low-priced stocks. However, both value and growth investors should get excited when those cheap stocks represent high-octane growth businesses.
2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two dividend-paying pharmaceutical titans ought to keep crushing the broader markets for the foreseeable future.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock
General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
3 Tiny Stocks with Big Upside Potential
Despite the record-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening, and growing recession fears, Wall Street analysts see decent upsides in small-cap stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC), Assertio Holdings (ASRT), and Centerra Gold (CGAU). So, these stocks could be good additions to your watchlist. Read on…. The S&P 500...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
1 Top Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
After social media company Snap delivered a dismal Q2 earnings report, many advertising technology stocks slumped. However, The Trade Desk is a higher quality business than Snap. This looks like a sensible time to buy shares of the dominant buy-side programmatic ad sales platform. You’re reading a free article with...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
This passive income duo can add serious power to your portfolio no matter what the market throws at them.
You Can Count On This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock
Sometimes, where there's smoke, there are dividends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft didn't shoot the lights out with its fiscal 2022 financial results, but they offered plenty of reasons to buy the stock right now.
7 Raymond James ‘Analyst Favorite’ Third Quarter/ 2022 Picks Also Pay Big Dividends
All of the companies that we follow here at 24/7 Wall St. keep a list for their institutional and retail clients of high conviction stock picks. These are generally the companies they not only like on a longer term basis, but ones that usually have big upside to the assigned target price. With the second-quarter […]
The strange reason America's economy is shrinking
When you think about a shrinking economy, what comes to mind?
2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
Two great companies, both alike in dignity, in fair Silicon Valley, where we lay our scene, are poised to bounce back from today's deep stock market discounts.
Oil up over $2/bbl as hopes fade for OPEC+ supply boost
NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled up more than $2 a barrel on Friday as attention turned to next week's OPEC+ meeting and dimming expectations that the producer group will imminently boost supply.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking, following a 34% peak drop in the Nasdaq.
Motley Fool
How Does the Stock Market Perform During a Recession? Here's What History Shows
The S&P 500 usually declines significantly during recessions; it fell as much as 55% during the Great Recession. The index often begins to fall well before a recession starts and rebounds well before a recession ends. This historical pattern gives investors reasons to be optimistic about the current market downturn.
US stock futures jump after Apple and Amazon earnings cheer investors, while the dollar slips
US futures rallied Friday as investors cheered Amazon and Apple's second-quarter earnings. The dollar slipped after a sustained drop in US bond yields, driven by concerns about growth. Stocks have risen this week despite the Fed hiking rates hard and the release of weak growth data. US stock futures rose...
Comments / 0