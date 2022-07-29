‘I’ll miss the work’: NBC News Justice correspondent Pete Williams retires

www.nbcnews.com
Related
AOL Corp
TODAY Celebrates Pete Williams’ Retirement After Nearly 30 Years at NBC
The legendary career of a reporter who became the "gold standard" for news across his nearly 30 years at NBC was celebrated on Friday as he heads off to retirement. Friends and colleagues of NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams shared their sentiments on TODAY about the Washington-based reporter known for breaking big stories and delivering the news accurately and concisely from the biggest events of the last three decades.
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
NBC News
Pete Williams is ‘our compass’: Lester Holt honors retiring NBC News legend
Pete Williams is known for his Supreme Court expertise and his steady reporting on some of America's most difficult news events. As Pete signs off one last time, Lester Holt remembers his colleague as "our compass," and a leader who offers direction on stories big and small.July 29, 2022.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!
Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
WATCH: Bill O'Reilly says no 'chance in hell' Tucker Carlson runs for president
Author Bill O’Reilly says there's no way his former colleague Fox News host Tucker Carlson runs for president. Newsmax host Eric Bolling, another Fox alumnus, asked O'Reilly about Carlson during an interview on Tuesday after going through some other possibilities for 2024. Reports came out in 2020 about chatter in Republican circles of a Carlson campaign, but the host dismissed that idea as recently as last year.
Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing
Chris Cuomo is coming back to TV. The anchor, who was fired from CNN last December, has been hired to host a new prime-time show on NewsNation. The announcement was made at the end of an interview with Cuomo on the network. "I can't go back to what people see as 'the big game,'" Cuomo said. "I don't think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media."
How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?
Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job. Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sen. Sinema reportedly found out about reconciliation deal ‘when the press release came out’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says on "Meet the Press" that he believes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will be “favorable” to the newly struck reconciliation deal. Kristen Welker reports Sen. Sinema says she “is not upset she wasn’t included in [reconciliation] talks.”July 31, 2022.
Mic
Even more Jan. 6 text messages are mysteriously missing
Even under the best of circumstances (that is: not in the midst of a seditious national crisis of its own making), the Trump administration wasn’t exactly the gold standard when it came to record-keeping. So there’s a perverse sense of underwhelming obviousness with the ongoing spate of revelations that a number of potentially crucial White House documents from the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, are, evidently, missing.
Chris Cuomo Returning To Cable News After CNN Ouster
The former head of his own CNN show has taken a job as a prime-time host on NewsNation.
Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Tops Jan. 6 Hearings in Total Viewers – But CNN Takes the Demo
Meanwhile, Fox News Channel’s audience is clearly not interested in the broadcasts. MSNBC has proven to be top dog among the cable news networks when it comes to the U.S. House special committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The network has consistently scored the highest in terms of total viewers, but has battled it out with CNN for the largest audience in the key advertiser-coveted 25-54 year old news demographic.
FBI failures before the Capitol siege avoided the Jan. 6 committee's scorn. Not for long.
WASHINGTON — Although the House Jan. 6 committee has presented evidence of the carnage law enforcement faced at the Capitol that day, it has devoted little time to law enforcement's failure to predict and prevent the attack — at least not publicly. But behind the scenes, sources tell...
'Covington kid' Nicholas Sandmann loses lawsuits against media outlets including NYT, ABC, and Rolling Stone
Nicholas Sandmann appeared in a viral video with a Native American elder in 2019.
NBC News
Chris Cuomo to join NewsNation in return to TV news
Chris Cuomo is returning to TV news. The former CNN anchor, who was fired in December from the network, is joining NewsNation. The outfit is owned by Nexstar Media, which owns television stations across the United States. Cuomo on Tuesday appeared on NewsNation and spoke with anchor Dan Abrams in...
Indicted clerk Tina Peters gets recount in GOP primary for Colorado secretary of state
DENVER — Election conspiracy theorist and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will get a recount after all, Colorado officials announced Thursday, now that Peters has raised $256,000 to pay for the review of her loss in the Republican primary for secretary of state. Peters demanded a recount after losing...
What Chris Cuomo Has Said About Joining NewsNation After CNN Firing
Chris Cuomo, who is suing CNN over his dismissal last December, will host a new primetime show on cable network NewsNation.
Mulvaney says Jan. 6 committee asked about text message he sent to RNC chair Ronna McDaniel days after 2020 election
WASHINGTON — Mick Mulvaney, once the Trump White House acting chief of staff, was getting frustrated. It was the week following the 2020 presidential election and, on a phone call with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and others, she “casually mentioned that we had lost Arizona,” he recalled in an interview Friday with NBC News.
Fox News
Nazi protests witness Jason Rantz weighs in on ABC News apology to Turning Point, describes experience
ABC News' "The View" co-host Sara Haines apologized to Turning Point USA on Wednesday after inaccurately tying the conservative group to neo-Nazis, but a key witness to the ordeal believes Whoopi Goldberg should have been the one to speak up. Fox News Digital first reported a letter sent from Turning...
Alex Jones Declares Himself a 'Human Supremacist' in Viral InfoWars Clip
Alex Jones has been previously mocked for warning against the dangers of alleged aliens who want to turn humans into "cyborg slaves of Satan."
Comments / 0