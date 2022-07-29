ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’ll miss the work’: NBC News Justice correspondent Pete Williams retires

 2 days ago
TODAY Celebrates Pete Williams’ Retirement After Nearly 30 Years at NBC

The legendary career of a reporter who became the "gold standard" for news across his nearly 30 years at NBC was celebrated on Friday as he heads off to retirement. Friends and colleagues of NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams shared their sentiments on TODAY about the Washington-based reporter known for breaking big stories and delivering the news accurately and concisely from the biggest events of the last three decades.
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!

Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
WATCH: Bill O'Reilly says no 'chance in hell' Tucker Carlson runs for president

Author Bill O’Reilly says there's no way his former colleague Fox News host Tucker Carlson runs for president. Newsmax host Eric Bolling, another Fox alumnus, asked O'Reilly about Carlson during an interview on Tuesday after going through some other possibilities for 2024. Reports came out in 2020 about chatter in Republican circles of a Carlson campaign, but the host dismissed that idea as recently as last year.
Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing

Chris Cuomo is coming back to TV. The anchor, who was fired from CNN last December, has been hired to host a new prime-time show on NewsNation. The announcement was made at the end of an interview with Cuomo on the network. "I can't go back to what people see as 'the big game,'" Cuomo said. "I don't think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media."
Even more Jan. 6 text messages are mysteriously missing

Even under the best of circumstances (that is: not in the midst of a seditious national crisis of its own making), the Trump administration wasn’t exactly the gold standard when it came to record-keeping. So there’s a perverse sense of underwhelming obviousness with the ongoing spate of revelations that a number of potentially crucial White House documents from the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, are, evidently, missing.
Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Tops Jan. 6 Hearings in Total Viewers – But CNN Takes the Demo

Meanwhile, Fox News Channel’s audience is clearly not interested in the broadcasts. MSNBC has proven to be top dog among the cable news networks when it comes to the U.S. House special committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The network has consistently scored the highest in terms of total viewers, but has battled it out with CNN for the largest audience in the key advertiser-coveted 25-54 year old news demographic.
Chris Cuomo to join NewsNation in return to TV news

Chris Cuomo is returning to TV news. The former CNN anchor, who was fired in December from the network, is joining NewsNation. The outfit is owned by Nexstar Media, which owns television stations across the United States. Cuomo on Tuesday appeared on NewsNation and spoke with anchor Dan Abrams in...
Mulvaney says Jan. 6 committee asked about text message he sent to RNC chair Ronna McDaniel days after 2020 election

WASHINGTON — Mick Mulvaney, once the Trump White House acting chief of staff, was getting frustrated. It was the week following the 2020 presidential election and, on a phone call with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and others, she “casually mentioned that we had lost Arizona,” he recalled in an interview Friday with NBC News.
