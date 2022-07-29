Dig Into the New Live Well Alabama Recipes

www.aces.edu
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars
The only thing that’s better than just how delicious these Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars are is how easy it is to make them. The most difficult part of this recipe is making the crust and getting it pressed into the pan. But here are a few tips for making it a little easier.
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
apr.org
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
‘Battle of Alcatraz,’ gator feeding, Gene Stallings stroke: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Today, learn about an Alabama man who was among inmates killed in what became known as the “Battle of Alcatraz” prison in 1946. And in more current news:. Back to school 2022: Do Alabama...
wtvy.com
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Alabama
Family Minded compiled a list of the most famous celebrity from every state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate Mega Millions drawing
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama may not have a lottery, but people in Central Alabama are just as interested in the Mega Millions jackpot. Watch the video above to learn what some would do, if they snagged a winning ticket.
Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?
ATLANTA — The concept of “personhood” has come up in debates since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Some states have passed laws or constitutional amendments to introduce the standard, and anti-abortion advocates have pushed for similar changes elsewhere. But the differences between...
wbrc.com
Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s noticed an increase in some numbers, but there is a silver lining for now. As of July 28, DCH is reporting 43 inpatient positive cases at their three facilities...
CDC: All but 4 North Alabama counties should wear masks again
The CDC recommends those living in counties with a high COVID-19 transmission rate wear masks while inside, get tested when symptoms present themselves and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine information.
mybanktracker.com
The Best Checking Accounts in Alabama for 2022
Your checking account serves as the center of your financial life. When you get paid, the money goes straight into your checking account. When you pay a bill or swipe your debit card, the money comes out of your checking account. Because you use your checking account almost every day,...
How Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water
You may have heard of Alabama’s Lady in the Bay. You may have seen our recent article saying there’s a second statue in a lake in Leeds. Now, here’s the rest of the saga of how Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water (at least according to an online search of roadside oddities – if you know of others, email kkazek@al.com.)
Alabamians cross state lines for chance at winning $1.1 billion lottery jackpot
PASCAGOULA, Ms. (WKRG) — The Mega-Millions jackpot has risen to $1.1 billion dollars, the second largest in the game’s 20-year history. With no lottery in Alabama, some residents are flocking across state lines to take part. “I got to keep my fingers crossed, that’s it! I’m gonna buy me a billion dollar ticket,” said Alabama […]
Older drivers returning to trucking, shortages still remain in Alabama
Over the past two months, Alabama trucking industry experts say the state has seen a spike in hiring, but it might not be who you'd expect.
americanmilitarynews.com
Space Command moving to Alabama: 4 steps remain; what’s next?
The U.S. Space Command’s proposed move to Huntsville passed a big test July 13 when the Pentagon released a draft environmental assessment finding “no significant impacts on the human or natural environment” if the headquarters is built on the Redstone Arsenal site. Although there remain four steps...
Scott Martin: Showers, storms likely for Alabama today
THIS WEEKEND: A stationary front continues across the Tennessee Valley in the northern parts of the state, which will allow for the formation of scattered to numerous showers and storms along and south of the front throughout Saturday, with most activity firing up as we approach the afternoon. A couple of storms may become strong and there may be one or two localized flooding issues. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.
WOKV.com
Alabama sheriff: Woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil
Alabama sheriff: Woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil Huntsville police officers were called for a welfare check when they found a child floating in the bathtub. (NCD)
Opelika-Auburn News
'We will get several checks': City of Opelika participating in opioid settlements program
The City of Opelika has agreed to join the State of Alabama and other local governments by participating in current and future opioid settlements. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said no one knows yet how much money Opelika will receive or when the funds will be given. “Across the country more...
