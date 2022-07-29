ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Dig Into the New Live Well Alabama Recipes

By Dustin Duncan
aces.edu
 3 days ago
www.aces.edu

alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars

The only thing that’s better than just how delicious these Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars are is how easy it is to make them. The most difficult part of this recipe is making the crust and getting it pressed into the pan. But here are a few tips for making it a little easier.
apr.org

Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism

An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
wtvy.com

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
AL.com

Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?

ATLANTA — The concept of “personhood” has come up in debates since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Some states have passed laws or constitutional amendments to introduce the standard, and anti-abortion advocates have pushed for similar changes elsewhere. But the differences between...
wbrc.com

Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s noticed an increase in some numbers, but there is a silver lining for now. As of July 28, DCH is reporting 43 inpatient positive cases at their three facilities...
mybanktracker.com

The Best Checking Accounts in Alabama for 2022

Your checking account serves as the center of your financial life. When you get paid, the money goes straight into your checking account. When you pay a bill or swipe your debit card, the money comes out of your checking account. Because you use your checking account almost every day,...
AL.com

How Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water

You may have heard of Alabama’s Lady in the Bay. You may have seen our recent article saying there’s a second statue in a lake in Leeds. Now, here’s the rest of the saga of how Alabama became home to the world’s only Twin Ladies in the Water (at least according to an online search of roadside oddities – if you know of others, email kkazek@al.com.)
americanmilitarynews.com

Space Command moving to Alabama: 4 steps remain; what’s next?

The U.S. Space Command’s proposed move to Huntsville passed a big test July 13 when the Pentagon released a draft environmental assessment finding “no significant impacts on the human or natural environment” if the headquarters is built on the Redstone Arsenal site. Although there remain four steps...
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Showers, storms likely for Alabama today

THIS WEEKEND: A stationary front continues across the Tennessee Valley in the northern parts of the state, which will allow for the formation of scattered to numerous showers and storms along and south of the front throughout Saturday, with most activity firing up as we approach the afternoon. A couple of storms may become strong and there may be one or two localized flooding issues. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.
