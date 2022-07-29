www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Karen Sue Osborne
Karen Sue Osborne, 79, Andover, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, with her family by her side. Karen is survived by her loving husband Larry Osborne; brother Ralph Peterson and wife Laurel; son Mike Osborne and Stacey Wohlford; daughter Michelle Osborne; grandchildren Jacqueline Martinez, Tiarra Osborne, Cole Ferris, and Haley Ferris; and great-grandchild Emmylou Osborne.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Donald Cooley Ward
Donald Cooley Ward was born in Grey Co. KS to T.C. (Cooley) Ward and Emma Faye (Frank) Ward on May 23rd, 1932. His elementary school years were spent in a one room country school. He then graduated from Copeland High School in 1950 and spent one year at Dodge City Junior College.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Black Gold Grill opens in El Dorado
The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee welcomed a new business with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 27th. The Black Gold Grill, owned by Larry and Abi Cook, is located at 710 S. Main in El Dorado. They serve an American food style menu with BBQ dinner specials on Friday nights.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Storm Recovery
After suffering from a tragic tornado hit on May 7, 2022, the Andover YMCA is looking forward to a bright future. The Andover YMCA has hosted children ranging from infant to preschool ages in their Y Child Care program every day at the Andover YMCA since they opened. After the tornado in May, they’ve had to pivot – and quickly. With families in need of childcare more than ever after the tornado, the YMCA reacted quickly to ensure they could continue to serve their community as much as they could.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlercountytimesgazette.com
County Commission on primary ballot Tuesday
Much of the makeup of the Butler County Commission for 2023 will be decided in the Aug. 2 Republican Primary – as of the three seats available two will be decided Aug. 2. Of the three seats – District 1, District 4 and District 5 – one is already decided.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler County Farm Bureau hosts candidate forum
Butler County Farm Bureau Association (BCFBA) in partnership with the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce held their 2022 Primary Election Candidate Forum at the El Dorado Civic Center on Wednesday, July 27th. The event was free and open to the public. In attendance were:. Doug Blex, State House Rep., District...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
More than a Neighbor: Josh Mueller
Paying the Checkoff. Collecting the Checkoff. Managing the Checkoff. As a rancher, auction market owner and Kansas Beef Council Executive Board member, Josh Mueller sees his Checkoff dollars, as well as those of his family, neighbors and customers, advance the beef industry at each step along the way. He joined the KBC Executive Board more than four years ago and is honored to sit with cattlemen and women from across the state.
Comments / 0