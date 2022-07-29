www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Black Gold Grill opens in El Dorado
The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee welcomed a new business with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 27th. The Black Gold Grill, owned by Larry and Abi Cook, is located at 710 S. Main in El Dorado. They serve an American food style menu with BBQ dinner specials on Friday nights.
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
Butler Grizzlies football picked fifth in preseason coaches poll in KJCCC
WICHITA—The Butler Grizzlies may not be the conference favorite this season but first-year head coach Brice Vignery knows it’s not very often the Grizzlies will get to grab onto that underdog role throughout the season. “You look at 2-3-4-5, last year was separated by a game,” Vignery said...
Instant replay coming to junior college football in Kansas
WICHITA — Last season, the officials missed 12 plays in Butler’s 10-game season, including a handful of ejections for targeting. The KJCCC’s supervisor of officials, Craig Helser announced on Friday during the KJCCC’s annual media day the conference would be implementing sideline instant replay for the upcoming 2022 season.
