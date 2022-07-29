www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Wayne F. Morton
Wayne F. Morton, Age 75, Of El Dorado. Wayne’s life began on November 7, 1946 in El Dorado, KS; the son of C.L. and Thelma (Forshee) Morton. He graduated from El Dorado High School. Wayne served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He was united in marriage to Cassie Pratt in November of 1970, celebrating almost 52 years of marriage. Wayne worked hard for his family and was a member of the Pipefitter’s Union #441. His love of sports brought him to play semi-pro baseball for the Hutchinson Broncos. Wayne was a member of the first inductee class into the El Dorado Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a huge fan of KU basketball, Dodgers baseball and could be found watching three screens at once. Wayne was firm in his faith and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. His greatest joy was his family, which includes his wife, Cassie of El Dorado; son Robert Morton of El Dorado; siblings June (Cecil) Simpson of Jinx, OK and Marvin Morton of Salt Lake City, UT. Wayne passed away on July 27, 2022 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Mort” Morton, father C.L. Morton and mother, Thelma Morton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the El Dorado Baseball Hall of Fame. Please view his obituary online at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Black Gold Grill opens in El Dorado
The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee welcomed a new business with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 27th. The Black Gold Grill, owned by Larry and Abi Cook, is located at 710 S. Main in El Dorado. They serve an American food style menu with BBQ dinner specials on Friday nights.
Karen Sue Osborne
Karen Sue Osborne, 79, Andover, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, with her family by her side. Karen is survived by her loving husband Larry Osborne; brother Ralph Peterson and wife Laurel; son Mike Osborne and Stacey Wohlford; daughter Michelle Osborne; grandchildren Jacqueline Martinez, Tiarra Osborne, Cole Ferris, and Haley Ferris; and great-grandchild Emmylou Osborne.
County Commission on primary ballot Tuesday
Much of the makeup of the Butler County Commission for 2023 will be decided in the Aug. 2 Republican Primary – as of the three seats available two will be decided Aug. 2. Of the three seats – District 1, District 4 and District 5 – one is already decided.
Butler Community College’s Brice Vignery shows excited as he begins first year as head football coach
WICHITA, Kansas — It’s hard to believe it’s been a little over six months since Brice Vignery was elevated from offensive coordinator but at the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Media Day, Vignery beamed with excitement heading into his first year. For now, he’s just trying to...
Butler Grizzlies football picked fifth in preseason coaches poll in KJCCC
WICHITA—The Butler Grizzlies may not be the conference favorite this season but first-year head coach Brice Vignery knows it’s not very often the Grizzlies will get to grab onto that underdog role throughout the season. “You look at 2-3-4-5, last year was separated by a game,” Vignery said...
More than a Neighbor: Josh Mueller
Paying the Checkoff. Collecting the Checkoff. Managing the Checkoff. As a rancher, auction market owner and Kansas Beef Council Executive Board member, Josh Mueller sees his Checkoff dollars, as well as those of his family, neighbors and customers, advance the beef industry at each step along the way. He joined the KBC Executive Board more than four years ago and is honored to sit with cattlemen and women from across the state.
Storm Recovery
After suffering from a tragic tornado hit on May 7, 2022, the Andover YMCA is looking forward to a bright future. The Andover YMCA has hosted children ranging from infant to preschool ages in their Y Child Care program every day at the Andover YMCA since they opened. After the tornado in May, they’ve had to pivot – and quickly. With families in need of childcare more than ever after the tornado, the YMCA reacted quickly to ensure they could continue to serve their community as much as they could.
