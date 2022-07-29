Deloris Nelson, 90, of Clearbrook, MN passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Cornerstone Nursing & Rehab Center in Bagley, MN. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bagley. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 5 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Clearbrook with a visitation one hour prior. The interment will be at Friendship Cemetery in Leon Township. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.

CLEARBROOK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO