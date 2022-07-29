The Top Five best Places for Waffles in Washington

katsfm.com
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerSeattle, WA
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Here's The Best Chicken Wings In Washington
Mashed consulted many sources to pinpoint the best chicken wings in every state.
This Is Washington's Most Delicious Burger
Eat This, Not That! found the best burgers in every state thanks to Yelp.
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
5 beautiful but underrated places in Washington
There is no doubt that Washington is one of the most beautiful states in the country. With its breathtaking views, it's a perfect travel destination for those who love to spend their time in nature. No matter what kind of outdoor experience you're looking for, you will most definitely find it here. It's a great place to visit with your family or a group of friends but it's also a beautiful and safe place that you can easily explore by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. There is truly something for everybody in Washington so if you haven't already visited this beautiful state, make sure to add it to your list because you will definitely not regret it.
KUOW
'Always get the dog’s name!'
“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
seattleite.com
Seattle Staycations: Cedarbrook Lodge
We’ve found the ideal temporary home at Cedarbrook Lodge, whether you simply take advantage of a few days “away” at this South Seattle oasis this summer — or use it as a jumping off/returning point before or after farther-flung travels. We recently used the welcoming lodge to bookend an extended trip overseas, and we can genuinely report that it made the departure smooth and calm — and the jet-lagged landing back on U.S. soil feel soft and seamless.
Very Popular WA Restaurant Named 10th Best View in the World
People travel all over the world to catch the view of the Emerald City, fair and lovely Seattle. One very popular place tourists love to eat is Salty's Seafood on Alki Beach. It is known the world over for having some amazing views and recently, readers at Travel Awaits.com named Salty's one of the best restaurant views in the entire world! That is quite a feat! (14 Top Restaurants With A View, According to Our Readers - TravelAwaits.com)
The Stranger
Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”
What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two
If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
Where can You Find Walchli Melons?
Summer is officially here! Technically, it has been here for a while, but cutting into a Walchli black mamba watermelon from Hermiston Melon Company solidifies it! I have yet to purchase a watermelon this year because I have been holding out for a Walchli melon! Well, they are ripe, ready, and coming to a town near you!
Gorgeous $1.5 Million Washington Victorian Home Is an Amazing Time Capsule
A Washington State Victorian Home Has An Amazing View And Rooms. You could live like royalty in this fantastic Victorian-era house in Washington State. 10 Baths Are Just Part Of The Amenities This Home Offers In Washington State. One of my favorite Facebook groups is Zillow Gone Wild and when...
Decision Made On Mexican Food Ban At Tacoma Farmers Market
Angry customers still have words for the organization behind the decision.
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
pugetsound.media
Spike O’Neill Replaces Jack Stine on KIRO Nights
Just wanted to let you know – announced on air today on the Gee & Ursula show, with Spike O’Neill in for Gee Scott – Seattle radio veteran Spike O’Neill (formerly with the Bob Rivers Show) will be the new, full time host of KIRO Nights from 7 to 10 PM replacing the outgoing Jack Stine (background: Jack chose to leave, he wasn’t cancelled.)
Washington State Invaded by New Revolting Bugs
First Washington State was terrorized by the spongy moth, the apple maggot, or the now well known Asian giant hornet. Now Washington has a new revolting bug enemy that the state is trying to quarantine and exterminate before they take over. The new insect species they are trying to catch...
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
myedmondsnews.com
Check your lottery ticket: 16 prizes totaling $265K unclaimed
The Washington State Lottery is encouraging lottery players to check their tickets for winning numbers, since 16 prizes totaling $265,000 are currently unclaimed. These include a Match 4 ticket purchased in the Spokane Valley in February, worth $10,000,. Players hoping to claim that prize should check their ticket and collect their winnings at one of the regional offices of Washington’s Lottery before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, when the prize is set to expire.
Price tag ‘Well Into the Millions’ to Repair Western Washington Ferry Boat
The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers, sustained heavy damage Thursday morning...
