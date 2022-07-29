Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital

963thebuzzer.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Traffic alert: lane of Route 31 westbound in Cicero reopened after fiery crash
Update as of 12:05: The portion of Route 31 previously closed by a crash has reopened, according to the State Department of Transportation. Cicero, N.Y. — A portion of Route 31 westbound is closed while first responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.
localsyr.com
Deadly roll-over car crash in town of Clay
(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a deadly roll-over crash occurred on Verplank Road just east of Bennett Road in the town of Clay on Saturday, July 30 at 6:19 a.m. Police say a 31-year-old woman, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons of Central Square, was driving her 2017 Hyundai...
Sodus Crash Sends Man to Hospital
A motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial after a an accident Friday in the Town of Sodus. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Wisnowski was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by 16 year old Owen Moore who failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 104 and South Geneva Road. Wisnowski was taken to the hospital for chest and back pain.
Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 74-year-old man died Saturday night from injuries he sustained after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, of Parish, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was in critical condition following the accident Friday night in the town of Mexico, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man in critical condition after motorcycle and car collide in Oswego County
Update: Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say. Mexico, N.Y. — A Parish man was thrown from his motorcycle Friday evening when the motorcycle and a car collided in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, 74, was driving west on Route 104...
WKTV
1 person taken to hospital following rollover crash in Chadwicks
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – One person was sent to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Chadwicks late Thursday night. Willowvale Fire Company responded to the scene, where they say one vehicle rolled over off of Neals Gulf Road into a corn field. The vehicle occupants were evaluated by paramedics...
wxhc.com
281 Reopened in Homer After Major Accident
Route 281 has now reopened as of 1PM. A two vehicle crash late this morning (July 29) has shutdown both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 281 in Homer between James Street and Clinton Street. Homer Fire, along with Homer Police and TLC Ambulance personal were dispatched at 10:53...
PA Man Sent to Strong After Falling Out of UTV
One man was sent to the hospital after falling out of a UTV Friday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Dennis Smith of Bradford, Pennsylvania was riding in the rear of the UTV travelling on the shoulder of Lake Road in the Town of Williamson when fell out of the vehicle. Smith was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
RELATED PEOPLE
localsyr.com
67-year-old dies in fatal car crash in Cato Friday morning
CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a 67-year-old man died in a car crash on Friday morning. Sheriffs say they responded to Slayton Road in Cato around 9:16 a.m. for a car crash. The car left the road and hit a tree, catching on fire, sheriffs added. The driver of the car, Steven Reitz, of Conquest, N.Y. died after the crash.
WKTV
New Hartford man saved from house fire dies at hospital
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The man who was hospitalized following a house fire on Woodberry Road in New Hartford on Tuesday has died, according to the New Hartford Police Department. According to police, the fire broke out in 59-year-old Thomas Manning’s bedroom on the second floor of the home....
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
WETM
Structure fire damages Elmira south side home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A House was burned after a fire broke out in Elmira Thursday Night, July 28. According to the Elmira Fire Department, they responded to 260 Horner Str. at 10:39 p.m. on July 28, 2022. Photos of the damage show a charred exterior and missing windows....
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Dead After Vehicle Strikes Tree, Catches Fire in Town of Cato
A Conquest man is dead after a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday in the Town of Cato. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Slayton Road, North of Hunter Road, just after 9:15a for the report of a vehicle that struck a tree which then caught on fire.
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
Romesentinel.com
New Hartford man dead after injuries suffered in fire
NEW HARTFORD — A 59-year-old man who suffered burns in a house fire on Woodberry Road in New Hartford has died from his injuries, according to the New Hartford Police Department. The cause of the Tuesday morning fire remains under investigation, police stated. Thomas Manning, age 59, suffered burns...
16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition following an ATV accident early Friday morning in the town of Aurora. East Aurora Police say two 16-year-olds were driving an ATV on trails in the woods off Behm Road when the crash happened. Officers were called to Behm Road along with the West Falls Fire Company just before 2 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22
Time/Date: 08:45:00 – 07/18/22/Booking Number: 7463. PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431) – AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT. Time/Date: 10:00:00 – 07/24/22 – Booking Number: 7552. PL160.15.03 BF1 (2193) – ROBBERY-1ST:USE DANGER INSTRMT. 06:30:00 07/24/22 PL140.30.03 BF1 (2136) – BURG-1ST: DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT. 06:30:00 – 07/24/22 PL105.10.01 EF4 (1968)...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police Department arrest 23-year-old accused of robbing victim during altercation
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 12:54 A.M., Officers were called to investigate a robbery that occurred in the 100 block W. LaFayette Avenue. During the investigation, police discovered that a 23-year-old female victim got into an altercation with a 23-year-old female suspect at the scene.
Comments / 0