ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Top Five best Places for Waffles in Washington

By Ryder
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mega993online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Yakima, WA
Restaurants
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Yakima, WA
Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Washington

There is no doubt that Washington is one of the most beautiful states in the country. With its breathtaking views, it's a perfect travel destination for those who love to spend their time in nature. No matter what kind of outdoor experience you're looking for, you will most definitely find it here. It's a great place to visit with your family or a group of friends but it's also a beautiful and safe place that you can easily explore by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. There is truly something for everybody in Washington so if you haven't already visited this beautiful state, make sure to add it to your list because you will definitely not regret it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

Very Popular WA Restaurant Named 10th Best View in the World

People travel all over the world to catch the view of the Emerald City, fair and lovely Seattle. One very popular place tourists love to eat is Salty's Seafood on Alki Beach. It is known the world over for having some amazing views and recently, readers at Travel Awaits.com named Salty's one of the best restaurant views in the entire world! That is quite a feat! (14 Top Restaurants With A View, According to Our Readers - TravelAwaits.com)
YAKIMA, WA
seattleite.com

Seattle Staycations: Cedarbrook Lodge

We’ve found the ideal temporary home at Cedarbrook Lodge, whether you simply take advantage of a few days “away” at this South Seattle oasis this summer — or use it as a jumping off/returning point before or after farther-flung travels. We recently used the welcoming lodge to bookend an extended trip overseas, and we can genuinely report that it made the departure smooth and calm — and the jet-lagged landing back on U.S. soil feel soft and seamless.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”

What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Western Washington#Waffles#Breakfast Food#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Fat S Fried Chicken
Mega 99.3

The 5 Best Places to see Tigers Up Close and Personal

It's doubtful for you to spot a tiger in the wild of the Yakima Valley, well anywhere in Washington really. However, if you want an up close and personal experience with a tiger, there are plenty of places in Washington where you can do that. No, we're not talking about...
YAKIMA, WA
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
Mega 99.3

10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two

If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97 Rock

Where can You Find Walchli Melons?

Summer is officially here! Technically, it has been here for a while, but cutting into a Walchli black mamba watermelon from Hermiston Melon Company solidifies it! I have yet to purchase a watermelon this year because I have been holding out for a Walchli melon! Well, they are ripe, ready, and coming to a town near you!
PASCO, WA
KRMG

'Very hot' - heat duration records could fall in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Extreme heat is forecast to stretch through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest and authorities are investigating whether triple-digit temperatures were to blame for the deaths of at least four people. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said at least three people have...
PORTLAND, OR
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans

Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
EDMONDS, WA
Mega 99.3

Where to Buy ‘Choco Tacos’ in the Yakima Valley

It was news that has been darkening the souls of so many who love these frozen treats. The announcement that Klondike is discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco. This creamy, frozen dairy treat topped with a chocolaty, nutty layer wrapped in a waffle shell has been a favorite of so many for so long that it's hard to imagine an ice cream truck without them. Well, they may not be found in stores for much longer but I've had great luck still finding them in Yakima. Here's where to look.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy