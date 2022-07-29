Leaked Emails: How Mark Finchem Went From State Lawmaker to Conspiracy Czar

The representation of women in technology in Arizona is lower than we want it to be and far lower than it should be. According to a recent Deloitte report, women have hovered at 30% to 32% of the technology workforce globally since 2019. In technical roles specifically, women make up only 24% of the global workforce. The good news is that these figures are slowly improving, and Deloitte predicts that the total number of women in technology will reach 33% in 2022, but there is a lot more work to do. Arizona sits slightly below the global average at 30.6%, according to the Q1 2022 Arizona Technology Impact Report, the Arizona Technology Council’s quarterly technology report created by eImpact.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO