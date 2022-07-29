Leaked Emails: How Mark Finchem Went From State Lawmaker to Conspiracy Czar

www.phoenixnewtimes.com
K2K N2N
1d ago
BLAZE45 🤡 LOST In 2020 HE LOST‼️Will NEVER BE A 2 Term President. Can't Campaign properly from His suite at The Trump Wing of Leavenworth!! 🧊🕙‼️
Reply
3
Linda Ladd
1d ago
Cuz being in the spotlight is highly addictive eh Cowboy? Especially being applauded for lying.
Reply
4
Related
Trump-backed conspiracy theorist makes charge for chief election position in Arizona
State Rep. Mark Finchem is part of a pro-Trump coalition of secretary of state candidates running in battleground states throughout the country.
kawc.org
Money spent by Robson in her campaign for Arizona governor has made it a competitive race
PHOENIX -- The more than $18 million Karrin Taylor Robson has spent running for governor of Arizona -- $15 million from her own pocket -- has made the Republican primary a competitive race. "It's remarkable that she has spent $15 million and she's just drawn even with her,'' said political...
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Group Says Left-Wing Election Initiative Gathered Petition Signatures Illegally in Arizona
A watchdog group sued Arizona’s secretary of state along with a left-wing group over that group’s effort to have a “radical” initiative placed on November’s ballot that would weaken election integrity in the state. The lawsuit, filed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, says:. This...
Candidate profile: Karrin Taylor Robson, Republican candidate for Arizona Governor
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — In early July, Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson took the stage in a room full of constituents at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek just weeks before the Arizona primary. “We don’t normally do political events here at the farm. We felt so strongly that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
prescottenews.com
Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million – Cronkite News
Add another item to the long list of things that Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation disagree on: earmarks. For a second straight year, Republicans refrained from requesting any funding for local projects, while Democrats this year raised their requests by more than $194.5 million, a 43% increase over last year, when earmarks were restored after a decade-long hiatus.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how the Arizona technology sector pushes for gender equality
The representation of women in technology in Arizona is lower than we want it to be and far lower than it should be. According to a recent Deloitte report, women have hovered at 30% to 32% of the technology workforce globally since 2019. In technical roles specifically, women make up only 24% of the global workforce. The good news is that these figures are slowly improving, and Deloitte predicts that the total number of women in technology will reach 33% in 2022, but there is a lot more work to do. Arizona sits slightly below the global average at 30.6%, according to the Q1 2022 Arizona Technology Impact Report, the Arizona Technology Council’s quarterly technology report created by eImpact.
The Arizona Race That Reveals The Most About Trumpism And The 'Big Lie'
After telling the Jan. 6 House committee about pressure he faced to overturn the vote, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers is fighting for his political life.
kawc.org
Poll: Arizona Republican candidates endorsed by former president have advantage
PHOENIX -- A new poll suggests it's now Donald Trump's Arizona Republican Party. The survey done this past Wednesday by OH Predictive Insights finds that the Trump-backed GOP candidates for the three highest state offices have opened commanding leads in their races ahead of Tuesday's election. Ditto the five-way contest...
RELATED PEOPLE
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado River basin farms stunted by megadrought, as more sacrifice lies ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. • Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June, the alfalfa was expected to dry up, and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
KTAR.com
Karrin Taylor Robson says she will reimburse Arizona for cost of campaign flight
PHOENIX — Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson said she will reimburse Arizona for using the state plane to travel to the Valley from a campaign event last week as her top opponent filed a complaint over the action. Taylor Robson used the plane last Friday to travel with Gov....
Pen misinformation bleeds into Arizona primary
Election officials in Arizona's largest county won't soon forget #SharpieGate — the social media uproar that emerged after the 2020 election based on the false claim that Sharpie pens provided at the polls would ruin ballots before they were counted. Now, as Maricopa County gears up for Arizona's primary...
AZFamily
Former New Jersey governor campaigning for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate
New data from a Democratic firm says two major parties are nearly tied for early ballots being mailed in so far, with more GOP voters holding onto theirs. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM MST. |. In addition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Getting to know the Republican candidates for Arizona Attorney General
ABC15 reached out to all of the Republican Arizona Attorney General candidates. We were able to sit down with four of the six.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Primary Election: New poll shows Trump-backed GOP candidates dominating in key races
PHOENIX - Days before Arizona Primary Election, a new poll shows Republican candidates backed by former President Donald Trump are dominating over their rivals in several key races. The survey by OH Predictive Insights shows Kari Lake has a strong lead over Karrin Taylor Robson, with 51% support compared to...
KTAR.com
New poll shows Arizona Republicans flocking to Trump-backed candidates
PHOENIX – Late-deciding Arizona Republicans are lining up behind candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to poll results released Friday, four days before primary voting ends. Trump-backed candidates in four statewide GOP races, including the high-profile contests for governor and U.S. senator, all saw double-digit gains in...
Kari Lake repeats claim of voter fraud, but does not cite any evidence
Republican candidate for Governor Kari Lake repeated again Thursday, without providing evidence, claims of voter fraud in the 2022 Arizona primary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona Capitol Times
Poll says AZ GOP Trump’s
A new poll suggests it's now Donald Trump's Arizona Republican Party. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women of 2022: Nancy McClure, CBRE
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Nancy McClure, first vice president for CBRE. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
Arizona's effort to save thick-billed parrots in Mexico preserves biodiversity in Pinal County skies
Thick-billed parrots on a branch.(OVIS) (Pinal County, AZ) Arizona was once home to one of two parrot species occurring naturally in the contiguous U.S. Though the last known Carolina parakeet died in 1918, thick-billed parrots live on in Mexico, some tantalizingly close to the Arizona border.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ducey’s no-mask withholding of TU, Kyrene funds rejected
Gov. Doug Ducey cannot deny COVID relief dollars to schools that impose mask mandates or give vouchers to parents so they can remove their children from those schools, a federal judge concluded last week. That ruling by Judge Steven Logan secures $2.8 million in relief for Tempe Union High School...
Comments / 14