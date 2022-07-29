The Top Five best Places for Waffles in Washington

newstalkkit.com
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerSeattle, WA
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Seafair Torchlight Parade returns to downtown Seattle
The Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade returned to downtown Seattle. The iconic event is one of many that was paused during the pandemic. Things kicked off on Friday morning with a preview of what’s in store. Parade floats, marching bands, dragon dancers, prancing horses and the Alaska Airlines drill...
Here's The Best Chicken Wings In Washington
Mashed consulted many sources to pinpoint the best chicken wings in every state.
This Is Washington's Most Delicious Burger
Eat This, Not That! found the best burgers in every state thanks to Yelp.
Vintage hydros from WA museum make a splash at Tri-Cities Water Follies. Seafair is next
Miss Budweiser, Miss Squire Shop and others were back on the Columbia River.
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
5 beautiful but underrated places in Washington
There is no doubt that Washington is one of the most beautiful states in the country. With its breathtaking views, it's a perfect travel destination for those who love to spend their time in nature. No matter what kind of outdoor experience you're looking for, you will most definitely find it here. It's a great place to visit with your family or a group of friends but it's also a beautiful and safe place that you can easily explore by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. There is truly something for everybody in Washington so if you haven't already visited this beautiful state, make sure to add it to your list because you will definitely not regret it.
'Always get the dog’s name!'
“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
Very Popular WA Restaurant Named 10th Best View in the World
People travel all over the world to catch the view of the Emerald City, fair and lovely Seattle. One very popular place tourists love to eat is Salty's Seafood on Alki Beach. It is known the world over for having some amazing views and recently, readers at Travel Awaits.com named Salty's one of the best restaurant views in the entire world! That is quite a feat! (14 Top Restaurants With A View, According to Our Readers - TravelAwaits.com)
This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Vietnamese Coffee, and a New Bar
Turning on your oven isn't an option this weekend, so we have you covered with the latest and greatest eats in Seattle, from Vietnamese coffee at Aroom Coffee to lobster rolls at Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls. Plus, read about a new "sober-curious" bar, a bake sale raising funds for abortion access, and Musang's limited-time outdoor cookout menu. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.
Seattle Staycations: Cedarbrook Lodge
We’ve found the ideal temporary home at Cedarbrook Lodge, whether you simply take advantage of a few days “away” at this South Seattle oasis this summer — or use it as a jumping off/returning point before or after farther-flung travels. We recently used the welcoming lodge to bookend an extended trip overseas, and we can genuinely report that it made the departure smooth and calm — and the jet-lagged landing back on U.S. soil feel soft and seamless.
Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”
What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
Lynnwood family’s Make-A-Wish-Day at THE INFINITE
TACOMA, Wash., July 31, 2022 – Over last weekend on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the historic Tacoma Armory in Seattle-Tacoma, THE INFINITE, the first and largest NASA-inspired collective immersive event, hosted four young space lovers from the Make-A-Wish foundation to fulfill their dreams of experiencing space exploration. Adding to the incredible exhibit experience, THE INFINITE surprised the children and teens with a special guest, retired NASA astronaut Dorothy Marie “Dottie” Metcalf-Lindenburger.
The 5 Best Places to see Tigers Up Close and Personal
It's doubtful for you to spot a tiger in the wild of the Yakima Valley, well anywhere in Washington really. However, if you want an up close and personal experience with a tiger, there are plenty of places in Washington where you can do that. No, we're not talking about...
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
Seattle sets 2 new hot weather records as temps rise above 90 for sixth day in a row
SEATTLE — Seattle on Sunday set two new hot weather records as the high temperature of 95 degrees marked the sixth consecutive day in a row with high temperatures at 90 degrees or above. The region also shattered the record of 94 degrees for this day that was set...
Tacoma’s uphill battle to grow its urban tree canopy by 2030
Trees make cities more livable. Among the many benefits they provide is shade and cooling on hot days. Amid increasing heat waves driven by climate change, the role of trees in urban environments becomes more crucial every year. In the Puget Sound region, Tacoma has fewer trees than any other...
Gorgeous $1.5 Million Washington Victorian Home Is an Amazing Time Capsule
A Washington State Victorian Home Has An Amazing View And Rooms. You could live like royalty in this fantastic Victorian-era house in Washington State. 10 Baths Are Just Part Of The Amenities This Home Offers In Washington State. One of my favorite Facebook groups is Zillow Gone Wild and when...
Decision Made On Mexican Food Ban At Tacoma Farmers Market
Angry customers still have words for the organization behind the decision.
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part One
I know it's hot out but we still can have some fun, indoors or out and about! Searching for things to do this weekend? Check these fun activities out!. Saturday, July 30th the Yakima Humane Society will be at the Wilco for a Pet Adoption Event. This would be the perfect time to get the ball rolling if you have been considering it. 11 am - 3 pm dogs, cats, foster opportunities, and chances to volunteer. Ask your questions and help spread the word about spaying and neutering your pets as well. Owning animals, and creating an environment where everyone is thriving while still being able to pay the bills can be a challenge so please make sure to ask about ways to help offset the costs.
Where can You Find Walchli Melons?
Summer is officially here! Technically, it has been here for a while, but cutting into a Walchli black mamba watermelon from Hermiston Melon Company solidifies it! I have yet to purchase a watermelon this year because I have been holding out for a Walchli melon! Well, they are ripe, ready, and coming to a town near you!
