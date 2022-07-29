The Top Five best Places for Waffles in Washington

kffm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerSeattle, WA
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Related
Here's The Best Chicken Wings In Washington
Mashed consulted many sources to pinpoint the best chicken wings in every state.
This Is Washington's Most Delicious Burger
Eat This, Not That! found the best burgers in every state thanks to Yelp.
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
5 beautiful but underrated places in Washington
There is no doubt that Washington is one of the most beautiful states in the country. With its breathtaking views, it's a perfect travel destination for those who love to spend their time in nature. No matter what kind of outdoor experience you're looking for, you will most definitely find it here. It's a great place to visit with your family or a group of friends but it's also a beautiful and safe place that you can easily explore by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. There is truly something for everybody in Washington so if you haven't already visited this beautiful state, make sure to add it to your list because you will definitely not regret it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUOW
'Always get the dog’s name!'
“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
Very Popular WA Restaurant Named 10th Best View in the World
People travel all over the world to catch the view of the Emerald City, fair and lovely Seattle. One very popular place tourists love to eat is Salty's Seafood on Alki Beach. It is known the world over for having some amazing views and recently, readers at Travel Awaits.com named Salty's one of the best restaurant views in the entire world! That is quite a feat! (14 Top Restaurants With A View, According to Our Readers - TravelAwaits.com)
seattleite.com
Seattle Staycations: Cedarbrook Lodge
We’ve found the ideal temporary home at Cedarbrook Lodge, whether you simply take advantage of a few days “away” at this South Seattle oasis this summer — or use it as a jumping off/returning point before or after farther-flung travels. We recently used the welcoming lodge to bookend an extended trip overseas, and we can genuinely report that it made the departure smooth and calm — and the jet-lagged landing back on U.S. soil feel soft and seamless.
everout.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Vietnamese Coffee, and a New Bar
Turning on your oven isn't an option this weekend, so we have you covered with the latest and greatest eats in Seattle, from Vietnamese coffee at Aroom Coffee to lobster rolls at Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls. Plus, read about a new "sober-curious" bar, a bake sale raising funds for abortion access, and Musang's limited-time outdoor cookout menu. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Stranger
Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”
What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
Eater
8 Seattle Places to Go for Dinner and a Show
There’s something about dinner theater. Laughing raucously with strangers, the drama of the kitchen mirroring the drama of the stage, sitting back with a piece of cake at the end and enjoying the unpredictability of it all. Seattle is the place for dinner theater, especially in historic locations. Gaze above at aerial ballets as you eat your bolognese at The Pink Door, or take in a dazzling cabaret as you enjoy the spiced rum cocktail aptly named Lola’s Coconuts at the Can Can. For zero-proof options, the Can Can offers the Aurora Elixir Fizz, a refreshing effervescent yuzu-orange blossom mocktail infused with herbaceous hops. Best of all, the show doesn’t have to stop at dinner theater. Head to drag brunch in the morning because, after all, the show must go on.
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two
If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Decision Made On Mexican Food Ban At Tacoma Farmers Market
Angry customers still have words for the organization behind the decision.
parentmap.com
Seattle Fleet Week Maritime Celebration
The spectacle known as the Boeing Maritime Celebration Seattle Fleet Week returns to Seafair once again. The celebration starts with the Parade of Ships through Elliot Bay, followed by a week of events where the public is invited to meet the sailors and guardsmen, enjoy free music, and take ship tours.
Gorgeous $1.5 Million Washington Victorian Home Is an Amazing Time Capsule
A Washington State Victorian Home Has An Amazing View And Rooms. You could live like royalty in this fantastic Victorian-era house in Washington State. 10 Baths Are Just Part Of The Amenities This Home Offers In Washington State. One of my favorite Facebook groups is Zillow Gone Wild and when...
Where can You Find Walchli Melons?
Summer is officially here! Technically, it has been here for a while, but cutting into a Walchli black mamba watermelon from Hermiston Melon Company solidifies it! I have yet to purchase a watermelon this year because I have been holding out for a Walchli melon! Well, they are ripe, ready, and coming to a town near you!
centraloregondaily.com
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
KGW
Couple invests in land to bubble up the Oregon wine industry
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Dan Diephouse and Jeanne Feldkamp are living their dream. They bought into the Eola-Amity Hills American Viticultural Area, or AVA, of the Willamette Valley. They've got 57 acres to work with, with a plan to grow grapes and make Oregon sparkling wines. “We're planting Pinot Noir,...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans
Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
'Very hot' - heat duration records could fall in Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Extreme heat is forecast to stretch through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest and authorities are investigating whether triple-digit temperatures were to blame for the deaths of at least four people. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said at least three people have...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1